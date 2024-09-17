‘PM Modi Enhancing India’S Reputation In World, Oppn Working To Tarnish Our Image’

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Sep 17 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore on Tuesday said that Prime Narendra Modi is working to enhance India's reputation in the world while the opposition is working to tarnish the image of the country.

He said that India has already established new dimensions on the global stage under the leadership of PM Modi.

“India has established new dimensions on the global stage, while the opposition leaders are going abroad and tarnishing India's reputation. The opposition leaders are talking about ending the reservation of Dalits and backward classes, and are dividing the society in the name of caste and religion,” Rathore said while addressing a press conference at the BJP state office on the work done in the 100 days of the third term of the PM Modi.

He added that the opposition leader should refrain from the policy of dividing the society. "Certain statements from opposition leaders are beyond the national interest. PM Modi has considered 140 crore countrymen as family members and has made plans for their welfare and upliftment."

He added that Congress got 99 seats by“misleading” the people and the opposition leaders are going abroad and talking about ending reservation.

“This is a betrayal with the ST-SC and OBC class. Congress kept accusing the BJP, while the Congress high command itself is going abroad and working to end reservation and divide the society,” he alleged.

Rathore also shared detailed work undertaken during the first 100 days of the Modi government, saying that PM Modi started projects worth about Rs 15 lakh crore in just 100 days.

"Modi government gave relief to the middle class in tax slabs. Along with shortening and simplifying the income tax rules, the UPS scheme was implemented, and One Rank One Pension was started. Around three crore houses were approved under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, solar systems were installed in more than 2.5 lakh houses under PM Surya Ghar Free Electricity Scheme, financial assistance was given to promote new startups and innovation, approval was given to create a venture capital fund of Rs 1000 crore for space sector startups,” he claimed.