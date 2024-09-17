(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Big Biscuit Hosts Grand Opening of Fayetteville Location

The Big Biscuit will offer the first 50 Guests a complimentary gift card for their next visit. The first 100 Guests will receive a Big Biscuit T-shirt, and all opening day Guests will have the opportunity to enter to win free Big Biscuit for a year.

Join The Big Biscuit at their grand opening celebration on September 26, and enter to win free Big Biscuit for a Year

FAYETTEVILLE, AR, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Big Biscuit® , a popular All-American Breakfast and Lunch concept known for its classic comfort food served with genuine hometown hospitality, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated Fayetteville location at 2985 N College Avenue on Thursday, September 26 at 6:30 am."It's an exciting moment for us to bring Arkansas's first Big Biscuit into Fayetteville," said Terry Sims, co-owner of The Big Biscuit Fayetteville." Fayetteville's dynamic atmosphere and the warm reception we've received have been truly encouraging. We look forward to offering our special twist on beloved breakfast classics to this wonderful community."To kick off the Grand Opening, The Big Biscuit will offer the first 50 Guests a complimentary gift card for their next visit. The first 100 Guests will receive a Big Biscuit T-shirt, and all opening day Guests will have the opportunity to enter to win free Big Biscuit for a year.The restaurant's grand opening will follow an official chamber ribbon cutting and networking event on Wednesday, September 25, at 2 pm, which the community is welcome to attend."Our team looks forward to serving the community a daily breakfast routine for years to come," says Aimee Sims, co-owner of The Big Biscuit Fayetteville.“The Big Biscuit is known for serving genuine hometown hospitality and abundant portions of a classic American breakfast, like our famous oversized buttermilk biscuits- we're thrilled to share this menu with the Fayetteville community.”Starting at 6:30 a.m., The Big Biscuit Fayetteville team will welcome diners to enjoy the full menu featuring the restaurant's award-winning Biscuits and Gravy, Yard Bird biscuit sandwich served with a heaping ladle of housemade sausage gravy, plate-sized buttermilk pancakes, embellished French toasts, and fan-favorite Country Benedict. Lunch includes the infamous Brunch Burger made with fresh ground beef and stacked high with hash browns, runny eggs, bacon, served on a brioche bun, and their Almost Famous- 24-hour brined and hand-breaded fried chicken selections and more!“Terry and Aimee Sims are the perfect team to bring The Big Biscuit to Northwest Arkansas," said President and Co-CEO Chad Offerdahl. "With their restaurant experience and commitment to the community, The Big Biscuit will thrive here for many years to come.”For more information, visit . To learn about franchising, visit . Follow The Big Biscuit on social media: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram big, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit.About The Big Biscuit®The Big Biscuit is an all-American breakfast and Lunch franchise concept that combines the classic flavors you love with a modern twist without skimping on selection. There is something for everyone here. Founded in 2000, The Big Biscuit thrives on innovation and flexes its adaptability to continually offer guests what they want and crave.The menu features generous portions of freshly prepared classic comfort food favorites and friendly smiles-as big as their famous buttermilk biscuits. Each location offers breakfast and lunch options, dine-in, takeout, online ordering, kids' menus, and bundle ordering.The Big Biscuit is BIG on community. The company strives to be good neighbors and is committed to helping its communities–one biscuit at a time. Being community-centric is fundamental to the brand's identity. They give back through blood donation drives, pajama collections over the holidays, teacher appreciation giveaways, partnering with local public schools, and more!Learn more at , or follow The Big Biscuit on social: Facebook @BigBiscuitRestaurant, Instagram big, and TikTok @eatbigbiscuit.The Big Biscuit... Don't mess with breakfast!IMAGES

