(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Yango Tech and Retail Leaders Al Sadhan and SPAR to Innovate Saudi Retail Landscape

16th September 2024 – Yango Tech, one of the leading providers of proprietary technologies and part of the global tech company Yango Group, has forged a strategic partnership with Al Sadhan and SPAR at the GAIN (Global AI Now, Next, Never) Summit in Saudi Arabia. This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in advancing retail and enhancing digital capabilities in the MENA region for both brands. By introducing cutting-edge solutions, this partnership aims to streamline everyday shopping experiences, making them more efficient and accessible for consumers across the region.

The Partnership Agreement was officially signed at the King Abdulaziz International Convention Centre in Riyadh during the ongoing GAIN Summit, a leading event that convenes global AI leaders to explore the future of artificial intelligence for the benefit of humanity. The signing ceremony saw Badr Al Sadhan, CEO & Vice Chairman of the Board, and Evgeny Chernikov, COO, Yango Tech, endorse the agreement. Muneer V. Abdurahman, Group CIO, and Houssam M. Joumaa, Commercial Consultant at Al Sadhan, were also in attendance.

Yango Tech will deploy innovative technology to enhance the retail experience for Al Sadhan and SPAR customers. This includes activating a custom-branded mobile app and newly designed websites that reflect the distinct identity of Al Sadhan and SPAR. These digital solutions are enhanced with AI-driven features, offering smooth browsing, personalised shopping experiences, integrated loyalty programs, seamless e-wallets, and other functionalities.

Yango Tech’s proprietary Product Information Management (PIM) system will centralise and ensure the accuracy of product data across all digital platforms. This reliable data supports the integration of smart offers, which are automatically tailored to specific customer segments on Al Sadhan and SPAR’s website and mobile app. These targeted offers will play a key role in boosting customer retention and enhancing the shopping experience.

Al Sadhan Group, with over 72 years of heritage as a prominent family-owned retail business, manages more than 30 stores under the Al Sadhan and SPAR brands. Ranked among Saudi Arabia's top 10 retailers, the company processes thousands of online orders daily and is set to achieve more than seven-fold growth in its online operations within the next few months. Beyond retail, Al Sadhan’s interests include real estate, investment, engineering, construction, and education.

Badr Al Sadhan, CEO & Vice Chairman of the Al Sadhan group board, commented, “Our collaboration with Yango Tech is a pivotal development in our pursuit of technological excellence. Our broader strategy is to innovate and excel in the retail landscape, ensuring that we continue to offer exceptional service and drive sustained growth. With the regional eCommerce market projected to reach $50 billion by 2025, our digital capabilities will enable us to effectively benefit from this expanding market.”

Evgeny Chernikov, COO at Yango Tech, added, “Partnering with Al Sadhan and SPAR is an exciting opportunity for us. This project aligns with our goal to provide state-of-the-art technology solutions that contribute to the Kingdom's Saudi Vision 2030. We are eager to showcase how our solutions will not only improve operational efficiencies but also create a more engaging and personalised shopping experience for Al Sadhan and SPAR’s customers.”

The custom-branded website and mobile apps, available on iOS and Android, will support various cashless payment methods to offer a secure and convenient shopping experience. Users will have access to flexible delivery services, such as on-demand delivery within 60 minutes, 3-hour delivery windows, instant pickup, and scheduled pickup, so the end consumer can receive their purchases quickly. To further optimise operations, advanced administrative systems will be introduced to streamline customer support, internal tech support, and promotional campaign management.

The GAIN Summit provides an ideal platform to unveil this groundbreaking partnership. With Yango Tech’s advanced technology and Al Sadhan’s established market presence, both companies are poised to reshape the retail landscape in Saudi Arabia. The collaboration not only highlights their commitment to driving innovation but also sets a new standard for digital excellence in the industry.

For further details about Yango Tech and the partnership with Al Sadhan and SPAR brands, please visit

















MENAFN17092024004265013835ID1108682841