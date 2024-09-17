Bomb explodes in downtown Cologne

(MENAFN) A significant explosion occurred early Monday morning in downtown Cologne, leading to the immediate sealing off of the Hohenzollernring area, the city’s main entertainment district. The blast, which took place around 5:45 a.m., resulted in minor injuries to a 53-year-old man and caused substantial damage to nearby buildings, particularly affecting their doors and windows.



Cologne have confirmed that the man was the only reported casualty of the explosion. Authorities have launched a manhunt for a suspect believed to be connected to the incident. Surveillance footage captured by police shows the suspect fleeing the scene toward Friesenplatz after the blast. The individual, described as wearing a white-and-blue coat, dark pants, and sneakers, is now the focus of the ongoing investigation.



The crime scene has been cordoned off as investigators continue their work. Initial media reports indicated that the explosion occurred outside the Vanity Club nightclub, a popular venue in the area. Following the blast, a small fire ignited but was quickly extinguished by arriving firefighters.



Local media outlet EXPRESS.DE quoted Santo Sposito, a resident who reported seeing several people fleeing the area immediately after the explosion. Additionally, Bild has released CCTV footage showing a man depositing a bag outside the Vanity Club. The footage captures the man lighting an object and placing it inside the bag, which subsequently detonated.



As authorities continue to piece together the events leading up to the explosion, the investigation is focusing on identifying and locating the suspect, while ensuring the safety and security of the affected area.

