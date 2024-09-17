(MENAFN) The recent developments in the Ukraine conflict seem to follow a well-trodden path, with Western nations, particularly the United States and the United Kingdom, intensifying their support for Ukraine. This escalation, characterized by the provision of advanced missile systems, is not unexpected. Despite the somewhat theatrical rhetoric from United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, it has long been apparent that Washington and London were poised to permit and assist Ukraine in launching missiles deeper into Russian territory. This strategy aligns with Russia’s expectations, as underscored by Dmitry Peskov, President Vladimir Putin’s spokesperson, on September 11.



The West’s approach to the conflict has followed a predictable trajectory: continually increasing the stakes by supplying various forms of military support. This has included not only intelligence and mercenaries but also tanks, armored vehicles, missile systems, and more recently, F-16 fighter jets. The latest phase involves the deployment of Storm Shadow missiles, and potentially, in the near future, long-range ATACMS missiles. Amidst this, claims about Iran allegedly supplying short-range ballistic missiles to Russia are either unfounded or irrelevant. Tehran has denied these allegations, and historical context suggests that Western claims often lack credibility—recalling instances like the false assertions of Iraqi WMDs and Israel’s disputed right to self-defense.



The timing of this escalated Western involvement, specifically lifting restrictions on the use of advanced missiles, coincides with Ukraine’s increasing desperation. Ukraine’s recent military operations, including attempts to breach Russian defenses in the Kursk region and subsequent counter-attacks by Russian forces, have resulted in significant setbacks for Kyiv. These developments are described as contributing to the war’s protracted and bloody nature, a sentiment echoed by even pro-Ukrainian outlets like The New York Times.



As the conflict continues, the West’s actions appear to be driven by a combination of strategic interests and a desire to leverage their support to shape the outcome of the war. The implications of this escalation could be profound, potentially affecting the trajectory of the conflict and the broader geopolitical landscape.

