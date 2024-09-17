Up To One-Third Of Antibody Drugs Are Nonspecific, Study Shows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Integral Molecular's Membrane Proteome ArrayTM Reveals Pervasive Binding of Antibody-Based Drugs to Unintended Targets

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Molecular, a leader in antibody discovery and characterization, has published new research in the journal mAbs, revealing that as many as one-third of antibody-based drugs exhibit nonspecific binding to unintended targets. A serious concern, off-target drug binding is a significant cause of adverse events in patients, with the potential to even cause death. Analysis of antibody off-target binding across different phases of clinical development suggests this to be a major cause of drug attrition. Early specificity testing could improve drug approvals and patient safety.

An Integral Molecular scientist screens antibody drugs for specificity using the Membrane Proteome ArrayTM, a high-throughput, cell-based, protein array technology.

Continue Reading

Learn how antibody developers can use the Membrane Proteome ArrayTM

to assess specificity and de-risk drug development

In this study, Norden et al. present the first empirical assessment of antibody specificity, quantifying the prevalence of off-target binding across the drug pipeline. They accomplished this through retrospective specificity analyses of leading antibody candidates from biopharmaceutical companies and a prospective study of clinically administered antibody drugs (including those that are given to patients in advanced clinical trials, FDA-approved, or withdrawn). The molecules were tested using the Membrane Proteome ArrayTM (MPA), a cell-based protein array representing the human membrane proteome, that was developed to test specificity and improve drug safety.

Key Findings ( Norden et al., mAbs )



18% of the 83 clinically administered antibody drugs tested showed off-target interactions.

22% of the antibody drugs withdrawn from the market, often due to safety issues, showed nonspecific binding. 33% of the 254 lead molecules tested showed nonspecific binding, a predictor of failure in future stages of development.

These findings challenge the long-held belief in the absolute specificity of antibodies and underscore the critical need for more rigorous testing.

"Nonspecific drug binding can lead to adverse events or even death," said Diana

Norden, PhD, lead study author. "The presumption that every antibody confers absolute specificity is simply not accurate. New technologies like the MPA provide a detailed assessment of antibody specificity and can significantly de-risk drug development."

About the Membrane Proteome ArrayTM

Integral Molecular's Membrane Proteome ArrayTM is the industry-leading technology for antibody specificity testing used by hundreds of customers worldwide. The MPA assesses binding across ~6,000 proteins, representing the full human membrane proteome. Each protein within the array is individually presented in its biological conformation. MPA processes are ISO 9001 certified, and its specificity data has been accepted by regulatory bodies globally, including the FDA. The MPA is currently under review by the FDA

for qualification as an accepted Drug Development Tool.

About Integral Molecular

Integral Molecular

(integralmolecular )

is the industry leader in creating and commercializing transformative technologies that advance the discovery of therapeutics against difficult protein targets. With 20+ years of experience focused on membrane proteins, viruses, and antibodies, Integral Molecular's technologies have been integrated into the drug discovery pipelines of over 600 biotech and pharmaceutical companies to help discover new therapies for cancer, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and viral threats such as SARS-CoV-2, Ebola, Zika, and dengue viruses.

Follow Integral Molecular on

LinkedIn

Press Contact

Integral Molecular, Inc.

Soma Banik, PhD, Director of Public Relations

215-966-6061

[email protected]





SOURCE Integral Molecular

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED