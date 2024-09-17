Musk expresses concerns about escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia, NATO

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the high-profile entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has expressed concerns about the escalating geopolitical tensions between Russia and NATO, following recent statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin. warned that any long-range strikes against Russian territory facilitated by would equate to a direct conflict between Russia and NATO members, including the United States and European countries.



In a recent development, Putin declared that Ukraine's potential use of Western-supplied weapons for deep strikes into Russia would signify a war between NATO and Russia. This statement comes amid ongoing discussions about increasing Ukraine's access to long-range weaponry, a point of contention that has fueled fears of a broader conflict.



Musk responded to the situation by sharing a video clip of Putin's remarks posted by the X account Wall Street Silver. The account had also suggested that the United States might be on the brink of launching World War III and authorizing attacks deep into Russian territory. Musk's reaction, “I have a bad feeling about this,” echoes a famous line from the Star Wars character Han Solo, known for expressing apprehension in moments of crisis.



The context for these concerns includes Ukraine's persistent requests for the ability to strike deeper into Russian territory using Western weapons. Ukrainian officials argue that such strikes are essential for maintaining their defensive positions and countering Russian advances. However, NATO and its allies have been cautious, providing long-range weapons for use against targets in contested areas claimed by Ukraine but not within internationally recognized Russian borders.



In parallel, United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer and United States President Joe Biden are scheduled to meet in Washington on Friday to discuss the potential easing of restrictions on Ukraine’s use of long-range Western weaponry. This meeting follows a recent visit to Kiev by United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy. Both NATO allies have already supplied Ukraine with long-range weapons, which have been employed against targets in areas claimed by Kiev, but not within the boundaries of Russia itself.



The unfolding situation highlights the complex and volatile nature of international relations and military strategy, as global leaders navigate the delicate balance between supporting Ukraine and avoiding an escalation into direct conflict with Russia.

