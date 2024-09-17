MEP Calls On Ukraine's Partners To Remove All Red Lines Regarding Use Of Western Weapons

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Europeans are not investing sufficiently in Ukraine's security. By providing the necessary weapons, EU member states set red lines that weaken not only Ukraine's defenses but also the security of Europe itself, so these restrictions should be removed.

Lithuanian Member of the European Parliament Andrius Kubilius said this at the plenary session in Strasbourg during the debate on EU's continued and military support to Ukraine, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Even if we are giving weapons to Ukraine, we are, or at least some of our countries, introducing red lines and restrictions not to use them against targets in Russian territory," Kubilius explained, calling for the removal of all red lines related to Ukraine's security.

He also insisted on finding additional financial resources for Ukraine and strengthening the defense of Europe.

"Last year, all the Western military support for Ukraine reached only EUR 40 billion, while Russians spent on the war more than EUR 120 billion," emphasized the MEP from the European People's Party.

Kubilius also reiterated the official position of the European Commission, voiced by its President Ursula von der Leyen: the defense and security of Europe is directly related to the security of Ukraine and is one of the priorities for the new Commission.

"We must immediately find much larger financial resources for military assistance to Ukraine, and we can do it. We need to radically ramp up the production by our military industry and to integrate Ukrainian military industry with European one," said the MEP.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, hearings on financial and military aid to Ukraine opened in Strasbourg in the European Parliament. Executive Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis spoke at the opening of the session.