Footage catches German bridge collapsing

(MENAFN) In the early hours of Wednesday, a significant structural failure occurred in Dresden, Germany, when a 100-meter section of the Carola Bridge collapsed. The incident has severely disrupted local traffic and caused damage to essential infrastructure, including water pipes. Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.



The collapse happened shortly after 2:59 a.m., as local police were alerted by a loud noise. By the time officers arrived at the scene, the section of the bridge had already fallen into the River Elbe below. Security footage capturing the moment of collapse shows a dramatic burst of dust and steam as the section of the bridge, which included a footpath, cycle lane, and tram tracks, gave way.



According to local authorities, the failure of the bridge has had significant repercussions. Michael Klahre, a spokesman for the fire brigade, explained that the collapse also caused two major district heating pipes to burst. This has led to a complete halt in the supply of hot water throughout Dresden, impacting the city's heating infrastructure. Reports indicate that water at temperatures up to 115°C surged from the broken pipes, adding to the damage in the surrounding area.



The collapse has led to the rerouting of both streetcar and automotive traffic, as announced by the municipal transport company DVB on X. While Carola Bridge is one of four crossings over the River Elbe in downtown Dresden, the incident has caused a halt in river traffic, with no clear timeline for when operations might resume.



The city's transportation and infrastructure networks are facing considerable challenges as a result of this dramatic event, which has caused widespread disruption and highlighted the urgent need for repairs and safety assessments.

