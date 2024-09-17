(MENAFN) As the Gaza Strip endures its eleventh month of intense conflict, Palestinian students face a continued denial of their right to education for a second consecutive academic year. In light of this ongoing crisis, a number of grassroots civil society initiatives have emerged to address the severe educational disruption and provide support for the affected children.



One notable recent effort is the creation of a makeshift school within a displacement camp in Khan Younis, situated in southern Gaza. This initiative has repurposed a large tent within one of the shelters in the "Al-Mawasi" area, to serve as an educational facility. The volunteer-run school aims to offer lessons following the Palestinian curriculum and provide recreational activities to help mitigate the psychological strain imposed by the protracted conflict.



The persistent destruction, frequent displacements, and challenging living conditions have further deepened the educational crisis in Gaza. Numerous schools have been converted into shelters for displaced families, complicating the already dire educational situation. According to a report by the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) on September 2, over 600,000 children in Gaza are enduring severe trauma and lack access to education. The agency's schools, now overcrowded with displaced individuals, are no longer suitable for educational purposes.



UNRWA Commissioner Philippe Lazzarini emphasized the critical state of the educational infrastructure in a post on the X platform. He reported that more than 70 percent of the agency’s schools in Gaza have either been destroyed or severely damaged, with many becoming makeshift shelters for displaced families, thus ceasing to serve their educational function.



The ongoing Israeli airstrikes have caused significant damage to Gaza's educational infrastructure, resulting in the complete destruction of 123 schools and universities and partial damage to 335 others. The conflict has also tragically resulted in the deaths of over 11,000 students and 750 teachers.



In response to these challenges, volunteer initiatives have emerged to help bridge the educational gap. Nidaa al-Madhoun, a volunteer teacher involved in one such effort, explained that their team has converted part of a shelter into a functional classroom. The volunteers provide essential lessons in subjects such as English, mathematics, and Arabic, striving to maintain some level of educational continuity for the children despite the chaotic environment.



These grassroots efforts are a crucial response to Gaza’s educational crisis, demonstrating the resilience and commitment of volunteers working to ensure that children have access to education despite the severe adversity they face.

