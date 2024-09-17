Ballistic missile attack launched from Yemen towards Israel raises serious concerns about efficacy of Israel's air defense systems

(MENAFN) The recent ballistic missile attack launched from Yemen towards Israel, which followed a warning from the Houthi foreign minister, has raised serious concerns about the efficacy of Israel's air defense systems. According to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson, the missile detonated in mid-air, with its fragments landing in an open field near Moshav Kfar Daniel. Fortunately, this incident resulted in no casualties. Nevertheless, the explosion’s proximity to Ben Gurion Airport has highlighted possible weaknesses in Israel's defense mechanisms and intensified concerns.



This missile launch is part of an ongoing pattern of increasing tension and challenges faced by Israel’s air defense. Last month, amid growing conflicts with Iran and Hezbollah, numerous international airlines canceled flights to and from Israel, reflecting the heightened state of alert. The possibility of a broader aviation crisis looms if the Houthis persist in targeting crucial infrastructure like Ben Gurion Airport, despite Israel's robust interception efforts.



The Houthi statement described the missile as an advanced hypersonic weapon capable of bypassing Israeli defense systems, though this claim lacks verification. An investigation by the IDF revealed that the interception attempt was only partially effective. Although one of Israel’s defense missiles struck the incoming projectile, it failed to completely neutralize it.



This latest incident marks the second time that Houthi forces have breached Israeli defenses. Previously, in July, a missile launched by the Houthis exploded in Tel Aviv, near a beachside building, causing the death of an Israeli citizen. That missile had traveled from a northern trajectory over Egyptian territory before turning eastward over the Mediterranean Sea towards Israel. In contrast, the current missile came from a southeastern direction, targeting Ben Gurion Airport. The trajectory suggests that the missile might have reached the upper limit of its operational range, which could have compromised its effectiveness.



Missiles of this type typically have a flight duration of about 15 minutes. Although the rocket was detected early, the IDF struggled to manage the threat due to the missile’s long range and the challenging terrain. This led to extensive evacuation warnings and sheltering of many residents in the affected areas. While the detection and warning systems performed as intended, the interception was only partially successful.



Following the previous missile attack on Tel Aviv, Israel launched a significant strike against Houthi targets in Hodeidah, Yemen’s main port. The Houthi government has since promised retaliation, with expectations of further severe responses before October 7. This recent failure to fully intercept the missile underscores ongoing challenges for Israel’s defense systems and highlights the difficulties in countering sophisticated missile technology and managing escalating regional threats.

