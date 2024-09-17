7 IOC members compete to succeed Thomas Bach as president

(MENAFN) Two former Olympic champions are competing for the role of International Olympic Committee (IOC) president, alongside a Middle Eastern prince and the son of a former president. The IOC released a list of seven candidates on Monday, all vying to succeed Thomas Bach, who is set to step down after his 12-year term concludes in March.



The list of candidates includes Kirsty Coventry, an IOC executive board member from Zimbabwe and the only female candidate. Coventry's bid is notable given that the IOC has had only male presidents in its 130-year history. Among the other contenders are Sebastian Coe, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in athletics, and Prince Feisal al Hussein of Jordan, who is currently on the IOC board.



Juan Antonio Samaranch Jr., from Spain, is one of the four IOC vice presidents and an investment banker whose father, Juan Antonio Samaranch, served as IOC president for 21 years until 2001. Other candidates include David Lappartient, president of cycling’s governing body; Morinari Watanabe, head of gymnastics; and Johan Eliasch, president of the International Ski and Snowboard Federation. Coe is also the president of World Athletics, which oversees track and field.



All seven candidates met the deadline to submit their letters of intent to Bach. The new president will oversee the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028 and Brisbane in 2032. They will also face significant decisions, including selecting a host for the 2036 Olympics, addressing climate change impacts on the sports calendar, and renewing the U.S. broadcast deal, which is crucial for Olympic finances.



A formal list of candidates will be confirmed in January, prior to the election meeting scheduled for March 18-21 in Greece, near Ancient Olympia. Only IOC members can stand for election, with the 111-member body casting the votes. The election campaign is highly discreet, with candidates restricted from public endorsements, video publications, public meetings, or debates. Instead, they will present their manifestos at a closed-door meeting in January in Lausanne, Switzerland.



The role of IOC president demands extensive knowledge of sports management, athlete needs, and international politics. The position oversees an organization that generates billions in revenue from broadcasting and sponsorship deals for the Olympic Games and employs a large staff. Coe, widely regarded as a leading candidate, has extensive experience in sports administration and has been a vocal advocate on various issues, including state-backed doping and the invasion of Ukraine. Coe emphasized his commitment to focusing on sport in his statement on Monday.

