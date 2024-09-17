Perfect Care Match Unveils Revolutionary Franchise Opportunity In Senior Home Care Industry

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WESTPORT, MA, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Perfect Care Match (PCMatch) proudly introduces its ground-breaking franchise opportunity, setting a new standard in the senior in-home care industry. The established Full-Service Holistic Home Care Agency provides stress-free caregiving services with expertise in Memory Care. It offers flexible solutions to enable seniors to receive the care they need in the comfort of their homes.PCMatch's leadership team has nearly 30 years of experience assisting families and providing patient care in assisted living facilities, home care agencies, and skilled nursing facilities. Franchisees will benefit from the company's extensive industry experience, unique service offerings, holistic health expertise, and integrative model, as they will be entering the booming senior home care market with a respected agency and successful business model.The Perfect Care Match DifferenceSetting it apart from others in the industry, PCMatch's competitive advantage lies in its exclusive Assisted Live-IN Home Care Program , which includes Assisted Live-IN Plus and the Enhanced Live-IN Personal Assistant/Skilled Nursing Models (in states where regulations allow). The company's traditional hourly caregiving services are customizable to meet the diverse needs of clients and families, providing a full-service solution with flexibility. With PCMatch's holistic approach, clients benefit from highly personalized care plans, emotional and social support through authentic companionship, and engaging activities matched with their interests.PCMatch's established business model, distinctive offerings, and approach distinguish it within the industry. Franchisees can anticipate thorough support and a comprehensive training program encompassing all facets of managing a full-service in-home senior care agency, ensuring their readiness for success in the fast-expanding senior home care market.Our Signature Recruiting Program, a game-changer in the industry, equips franchisees with professionally vetted care staff candidates, ensuring rapid service fulfillment of the highest-quality care to clients. PCMatch's stringent hiring and screening practices address customers' key pain points and concerns, making it a highly desirable option over competitors. The company's expertly crafted franchise system offers a well-established brand with a proven in-home care business model centered around its exclusive integrative approach. Franchisees also gain access to PCMatch's Holistic Wellness Education, Coaching, and Support Program, which offers resources, workshops, and retreats to enhance market branding and recognition. Topics covered include Holistic Wellness Practices for family health, Self-Care strategies, Nutrition improvement, and Stress/Anxiety Management. The company's Memory Care program also includes Geriatric-Psych Nursing Specialty Consultations, providing valuable services for franchisees and their clients.Exploding Senior Home Care Market & NeedThe demand for affordable and safe in-home senior care is expected to surge in the coming decades as the baby boomer generation ages and requires caregiving support. The U.S. Census Bureau projects a 47% increase in Americans aged 65 and older, reaching 82 million by 2050. This demographic will represent 23% of the total population. The U.S. home healthcare market, valued at USD $171.95 billion in 2023, is forecasted to reach approximately USD $656.16 billion by 2033, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.48% from 2024 to 2033, according to a report by Precedence Research. PCMatch specializes in caring for patients with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, addressing a crucial need in the aging population. The expanding senior care market additionally reflects a growing preference among older adults for aging in their homes rather than assisted living facilities or nursing homes.Setting Franchisees Up For SuccessLeah Doroch, CEO and Founder of Perfect Care Match Company, LLC, brings nearly 30 years of senior care experience. She is a Certified Dementia Practitioner, Board-certified Holistic Health Practitioner, Certified Stress Management Coach, and Harvard Medical School Certified Nutrition Coach. She is also a Deepak Chopra-certified Instructor specializing in Ayurveda, a holistic healing approach studied and celebrated for over 5,000 years. Ayurveda means the study of life. It is a comprehensive system of medicine that places equal emphasis on the body, mind, and spirit. Ayurveda promotes all aspects of health and well-being through natural means such as food, herbs, sleep, meditation, yoga, and breathwork to balance the mind, body, and spirit.“With Perfect Care Match, franchisees can have the satisfaction of providing exceptional care and fulfilling the dreams of seniors of remaining in the comfort and familiarity of their homes while running a thriving business,” said Doroch.“In-home care has many benefits for aging adults and their families, including promoting independence and maximizing quality of life. Our expert holistic approach prioritizes overall well-being by addressing physical, mental, and emotional needs through social engagement, proper nourishment, and physical activity. By staying at home, seniors, particularly those with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, benefit from stability and familiarity enhancing their emotional well-being and avoid potential risks that can occur in institutional settings."New Franchise Opportunity Virtual Press ConferenceThe company will hold a virtual press conference on its new franchise opportunity on Wednesday, October 2 · 2:00 pm-3:00 pm (EST) at this link: or by dialing ‪(US) +1 316-530-7961. The PIN is ‪891 768 621#. To access the event, please email ... in advance to confirm your attendance.Perfect Care Match (PCMatch) is a Full-Service Holistic Home Care Agency dedicated to providing comprehensive care for seniors and steadfastly committed to holistic well-being. With a focus on personalized support and expert guidance, PCMatch strives to enhance its clients' and caregivers' health, vitality, and happiness.For more information about Perfect Care Match's Franchise opportunity, contact:Leah M. DorochCEO/Founder-Perfect Care Match Company, LLCCell: 774-263-7569833-PCMATCH (1-833-726-2824)...PerfectCareMatchMedia contact:Kimberly ReckertPublic Relations and Marketing Strategy ManagerPerfect Care MatchCell: 774-545-6710...PerfectCareMatch

