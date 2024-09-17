Real Madrid ‘Closely Monitoring’ Manchester City’S Case With Rodri Signing In Sight: Report

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The world is waiting for the ten-week independent commission to make a ruling on Manchester City's 115 charges, a case that began on Monday, but will be 'closely monitoring the situation' as they hope to bring in Rodri to their team next summer.

According to a report by the Independent, Real Madrid are very interested in securing the Spaniard's signature but believe that a move might not be possible due to the high value that City hold at their midfield general.

Another problem is that Rodri's wages at his current club may be too much for Madrid to bear, however, they will be monitoring the case closely because, if found guilty of the charges, Manchester City faces the possibility of being relegated or even expelled from the Premier League. If such a situation arises, the existing player may want to leave the club.

The alleged rule violations include failing to submit accurate financial data for nine respective seasons, withholding information about former manager Roberto Mancini's compensation during his four seasons at the team from 2009 to 2013, not cooperating with an investigation and handing over documents as required over five seasons from 2018-19 to 2022-23, and failing to disclose compensation information of former players, including Yaya Toure over the course of six seasons, from 2010 to 2015–16.

Madrid is planning to spend big next summer as the team has built a strong financial position in the market. Los Blancos have put heavy faith in youth players over the course of the past five seasons and have not spent huge amounts on stars but the team is now in a position to strengthen an already top-quality team.

Alongside Rodri, the team is looking at possible signings of Trent Alexander Arnold, who is in his final year of his contract with Liverpool, Arsenal star William Saliba and Christian Romero as possible reinforcements, the report further stated.