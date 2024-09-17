'Control Such Leaders...': Mallikarjun Kharge Writes To PM Modi Over Remarks Against Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- Live Mint) president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday requested Prime Narendra Modi to 'impose discipline and decorum' BJP leaders over remarks against Leader of Opposition and former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

Taking to microblogging X (formerly known as Twitter), the Congress chief said the violent language used by the leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and its alliance parties is dangerous for the future.”



After wishing the prime minister on his birthday, Kharge shared the copy of the letter on X requesting his attention to the "issue which is directly related to democracy and the Constitution.”

Kharge said a series of highly objectionable, violent and rude statements are being made against the Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. The violent language used by the leaders of the BJP and your alliance parties is dangerous for the future.

The Congress chief said, "a minister from BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, is calling the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha "number one terrorist". An MLA from an alliance party in your government in Maharashtra is announcing a reward of ₹11 lakh to the person who "cuts off the tongue" of the Leader of the Opposition. A BJP leader and former MLA in Delhi is threatening to make her“fate like Dadi”."

The Congress leader further said,“Indian culture is known throughout the world for non-violence, harmony and love. Our heroes established these points as standards in politics. Gandhiji had made these standards an important part of politics during the British rule itself. After independence, there has been a long history of respectful agreements between the ruling party and the opposition in the parliamentary arena. This worked to enhance the prestige of Indian democracy.”



“Crores of Congress workers and leaders are very agitated and worried about this matter. Because due to such hate-mongering forces, Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi had to sacrifice their lives. This political behavior of the ruling party is the most rude example in democratic history,” the letter read.

"I trust that you will take the required action to ensure that these leaders immediately stop making violent statements," he said.











