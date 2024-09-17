MacKenzie Scott’s millions enhance Native American nonprofits

(MENAFN) MacKenzie Scott’s philanthropic strategy, characterized by unrestricted and straightforward donations, has had a notable impact on Native American nonprofits. Historically, these organizations have struggled with minimal funding and a lack of trust in private philanthropy. Scott’s approach stands out due to her focus on donating to Native American-led groups, addressing a significant gap where funds often went to non-Indigenous-controlled entities such as museums, art foundations, and educational funds.



Over the past four years, Scott has granted a total of USD132.5 million to Native American-serving nonprofits through 37 donations. While this amount represents only 0.8 percent of the USD17.3 billion she has donated to over 2,300 charities, it is significant given the broader context of philanthropy’s limited support for Native American-led organizations. According to a 2019 report by Candid and Native Americans in Philanthropy, less than 0.5 percent of funding from major U.S. foundations goes to Native American nonprofits, highlighting the rarity and impact of Scott’s contributions.



Scott’s donations, though not the largest in the field, have been highly publicized, elevating the visibility of Indigenous groups and providing a form of validation that has helped these organizations gain further support from individual donors, foundations, and corporations. For example, Robert Martin, president of the Institute of American Indian Arts, noted that the USD5 million grant from Scott in 2020 has facilitated new partnerships with major corporations like Nike and NBCUniversal.



Despite these advancements, misconceptions about Native American-led nonprofits and the communities they serve persist. Michael Roberts, leader of the First Nations Development Institute, which received USD8 million from Scott, points out that public and philanthropic perceptions are often skewed by outdated stereotypes and misinformation. A study by his organization found that many views held by foundation executives reflected these misconceptions, highlighting a need for greater awareness and understanding within the philanthropic sector.

