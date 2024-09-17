[Infographic] 10 Years With Samsung SmartThings: Revolutionizing the Smart Home

(MENAFN- Asdaa BCW) SmartThings has been leading the way in connected living for a decade — consistently redefining home and setting the standard for efficiency and security. With the power to control devices in the home using a smartphone, SmartThings streamlines routines with personalized notifications and advanced automation features to make lives more convenient every day.



Samsung SmartThings began as Samsung Electronics’ Internet of Things (IoT) platform, connecting not only Samsung products but also a wide array of devices from partner companies. This integration has evolved into a seamless, connected experience tailored to fit diverse lifestyles.



Growing from 100 million subscribers in 2019 to over 350 million by August 2023, SmartThings has established Samsung as a leader in the smart home market. The platform continues to expand its influence in the IoT industry by enhancing its AI-driven capabilities and even extending its reach into the B2B space.



Check out the infographic below to explore Samsung SmartThings’ 10-year journey of innovation.



