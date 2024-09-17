Elementary, Middle, High School Students Kick Off 2024-25 Academic Year

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo-feature by Muneera Al-Rabia KUWAIT, Sept 17 (KUNA) -- The of Education opened its doors to elementary, middle, and high school students on Tuesday as the new academic year began efficiently after summer break, while kindergarten are set to welcome their students tomorrow, Wednesday. According to official figures, a total of 497,206 students have enrolled in public education and private Arabic schools, including 29,637 kindergarteners, 149,316 elementary students, 127,548 middle schoolers, and 92,564 high school students attending schools. (end) mar

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.