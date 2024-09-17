Qatar Airways Launches Four Additional Flights From Amsterdam To Facilitate Winter Season Demand

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, the World's Best Airline as voted by Skytrax in 2024, is growing its operations in Amsterdam from 10 weekly flights to 14 with the launch of four additional weekly flights from Amsterdam starting November 12, 2024 until March 29, 2025.

Qatar Airways' 14 weekly flights will enable 40,000 additional to between Amsterdam and Doha through its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport (DOH).

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Thierry Antinori, said: "Qatar Airways is delighted to witness and serve the growing travel demand in the Dutch capital, which is an integral destination in our European network. We look forward to offering our world-class product and seamless service to travellers from Amsterdam seeking to experience the world through Qatar Airways' extensive network of more than 170 global destinations.”

With the additional flights, travellers will have more opportunities to soak up the winter sun at their favourite destinations including Bali (Denpasar), Bangkok, and Ho Chi Minh City. Amsterdam, also known as the city of historic canals, is one of the leading destinations for passengers travelling from Asia and Australia.

Qatar Airways flights to Amsterdam (AMS)

New winter schedule, starting November 12, 2024

The flights will depart every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Saturday:

· Doha (DOH) to Amsterdam (AMS) – Flight QR275: Departure 07:55; Arrival 13:00

· Amsterdam (AMS) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR276: Departure 15:20; Arrival 23:30

Existing winter schedule, starting October 27, 2024

The flights will depart daily as follows:

Doha (DOH) to Amsterdam (AMS) – Flight QR273: Departure 08:15; Arrival 13:20

Amsterdam (AMS) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR274: Departure 15:05; Arrival 23:15

Departing every Monday, Friday, and Sunday:

Doha (DOH) to Amsterdam (AMS) – Flight QR275: Departure 06:10; Arrival 11:15

Amsterdam (AMS) to Doha (DOH) – Flight QR276: Departure 12:50; Arrival 21:00