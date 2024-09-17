Sterlite Copper Takes Another Step Towards Net Zero Carbon Emissions

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Silvassa, 17th September 2024: Sterlite Copper, India's primary copper producer, proudly announced the launch of its (Liquefied Natural Gas) at the flag-off event held at Vedanta's Copper in Silvassa. This partnership with Green Line Mobility Solutions marks a significant step in the company's ongoing efforts to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050 and reduce its carbon footprint as part of its commitment to Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. Sterlite Copper contributes to 25% of India's copper production.



As part of its ESG initiative, LNG vehicles will be used for transporting finished goods to the North Zone, replacing traditional diesel trucks, in a reverse logistics model. LNG trucks are increasingly recognized for their potential to reduce GHG emissions compared to traditional diesel trucks and contribute to 90% lower particulate matter emissions. By transitioning from diesel trucks to LNG-powered vehicles, Sterlite Copper has successfully reduced 2.10 tons of CO2 equivalent emissions in the fiscal year 2025.



Puneet Khurana, CEO – Copper & Nickel Business, Vedanta Limited, said,“We are proud to be partnering with Green Line and working together towards building a greener and cleaner future. This initiative is a significant milestone in our journey towards carbon neutrality. At Sterlite Copper, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and promoting sustainable practices across our operations.”



To ensure the highest standards of safety and monitoring, the vehicles are equipped with a 24x7 GPS tracking system and smart cameras to monitor driver fatigue, ensuring both driver safety and well-being. These cameras also serve as an additional layer of security for cargo and vehicle safety. The adoption of LNG vehicles aligns with Sterlite Copper's vision encapsulated under its ESG sub-brand, "Sterlite Cares," which is built around the three pillars of people, planet, and possibilities.

About Vedanta Limited:



Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading Oil & Gas and Metals company with significant operations in Oil & Gas, Zinc, Lead, Silver, Copper, Iron Ore, Steel, and Aluminium & Power across India, South Africa and Namibia. For two decades, Vedanta has been contributing significantly to nation building. Governance and sustainable development are at the core of Vedanta's strategy, with a strong focus on health, safety, and environment.



Vedanta has put in place a comprehensive framework to be the ESG leader in the natural resources sector. Vedanta is committed to reducing carbon emissions to zero by 2050 or sooner and has pledged $5 billion over the next 10 years to accelerate the transition to net zero operations. Giving back is in the DNA of Vedanta, which is focused on enhancing the lives of local communities. The company's flagship social impact program, Nand Ghars, have been set up as model anganwadis focused on eradicating child malnutrition, providing education, healthcare, and empowering women with skill development. Under the aegis of the Anil Agarwal Foundation, the umbrella entity for Vedanta's social initiatives, the Vedanta group has pledged Rs 5000 crore over the next five years on social impact programmes with a thrust on nutrition, women & child development, healthcare, animal welfare, and grass-root level sports.



Vedanta and the group companies have been featured in Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and was conferred Frost & Sullivan Sustainability Awards 2020, Golden Peacock Award for excellence in Corporate Governance 2022 and certified as a Great Place to Work 2022. Vedanta Limited is listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange and the National Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit vedantalimited



About Sterlite Copper:



Sterlite Copper, a Unit of Vedanta Ltd., is a leading copper and nickel producer in India with units at Tuticorin, Silvassa and Goa in India, Fujairah Gold in UAE. Since its inception in 1996, Sterlite Copper had steadily grown to become a leading copper producer contributing up to 40% of India's demand for refined copper. The company is rapidly scaling its efforts to become a Global Leader in Copper Production, offering a range of high-quality Copper products. With KCM - Zambia, Vedanta has become a fully integrated producer of copper and shall cater to fast-growing demand. Through its initiative“Sterlite Cares” Sterlite is committed to highest standards of governance and responsible environmental practices for sustainable development. Sterlite Copper is a winner of several global and national accolades for its Business, Operations, HR, Energy and water conservation, sustainability and CSR.

