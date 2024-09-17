45,000 Afghans Applied For Asylum In Europe In 2024: EUAA

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The European Union Agency for Asylum (EUAA) reported on Monday that 45,000 Afghans sought asylum in European countries during the first half of 2024.

The report, published on Monday, September 16, stated that by the end of July, a total of 513,000 people had applied for asylum in European countries.

The EUAA noted that while the total number of asylum applications remained steady compared to the first half of 2023, some regional variations were observed.

During this period, 71,000 Syrians made asylum requests, making them the most significant applicants in Europe.

The report also highlighted that Afghan asylum seekers predominantly applied in countries like Germany, Greece, France, Switzerland, Belgium, Italy, and others.

The number of Afghan asylum applications to European countries decreased by 18% compared to the same period in 2023.

Additionally, the report emphasized that European Union member states accepted approximately 65% of Afghan asylum applications.

However, it is worth noting that many European countries have recently tightened their immigration policies to reduce the number of illegal entries, leading to stricter regulations and fewer approvals for asylum seekers.

The continued migration of Afghans to Europe underscores the ongoing humanitarian crisis, even as the number of asylum applications has declined. The tightening of immigration policies in European countries poses new challenges for Afghan migrants seeking safety and stability in the region.

