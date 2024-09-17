Over 1,400 Executions In Two Years Following 'Women, Life, Freedom' Protests: IHRNGO

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Norway-based Iran Human Rights Organization (IHRNGO) reported that 1,425 people have been executed across Iran over the past two years, coinciding with the second anniversary of Mahsa Amini's death.

The organization has called for urgent attention from the global community and human rights organizations.

On Monday, September 16, Iran Human Rights released data from the past two years, warning against the Islamic Republic's use of executions as a repression tool.

According to the organization's statistics, 815 people were executed in Iran during the two years before the“Woman, Life, Freedom” protests began.

The human rights group noted that drug-related crimes and security charges were the primary reasons for these executions.

The report also stated that in the last two years, 57 people have been executed on security charges, while 518 executions were carried out as part of Qisas (retribution) rulings.

Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam, the spokesperson for the organization, said,“Execution is the Islamic Republic's main tool to instill fear and suppress protests. Drug-related offenders, who are executed without fair trials by the Revolutionary Courts, are low-cost victims of the regime's killing machine.”

He also urged the international community, particularly the United Nations fact-finding committee, to investigate the Islamic Republic's use of executions to suppress the“Woman, Life, Freedom” protests.

While the report did not specify the identities of those executed in the last two years, it noted that during the“Woman, Life, Freedom” protests, at least 551 protesters were killed by security forces, including 68 children and 49 women.

Mahsa Amini, a 21-year-old Iranian Kurdish woman, was arrested by the morality police in Tehran in September 2022 and died in custody, sparking widespread protests across the country.

The alarming rise in executions in Iran highlights the regime's use of capital punishment as a means of control and political suppression. The international community is being urged to intervene and address the use of executions as a tool for instilling fear and suppressing dissent, particularly in light of the“Woman, Life, Freedom” movement.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram