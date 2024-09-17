SBU And Police Detain Over 50 Russian Agents Who Call For Coup D'état In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the start of the full-scale invasion of Russia, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the National have detained over 50 agents of the Russian intelligence services who posed as civil society activists and called for a coup d'état in Ukraine.

In order to undermine the socio-political situation in Ukraine, Russian agents created dozens of informal associations and movements. They positioned themselves as supporters of 'people's power'.

The 'activists' publicly called for a forceful seizure of state power in Ukraine in order to support Russia's aggression from within the country.

Over 30 of them have been served suspicion notices for crimes against national security.

Another 14 of them have been sentenced to real terms of imprisonment and are now serving their sentences.

Thus, in Dnipropetrovsk region, law enforcement officers neutralized the subversive activities of the head of a pro-Kremlin cell and eight of his accomplices.

During underground conventions, the members of the 'organization' called for a coup d'état in Kyiv and discredited Ukraine's Defense Forces.

In Zaporizhzhia, five fake 'people's government' bloggers have been exposed. On orders from Russia, they spread disinformation about the activity of Territorial Recruitment Centers, which are responsible for mobilization.

To conduct information subversion, the perpetrators used their Telegram and YouTube channels, throwing in massive amount of fakes about Ukrainian servicemen.

Two enemy accomplices who organized video conferences with Russian propagandists have been convicted in Khmelnytskyi.

During such online communication, they called for a seizure of power in Kyiv with subsequent 'accession' of Ukraine to Russia.

In the Lviv region, two supporters of the Kremlin regime have been exposed. They publicly praised the head of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and Russian armed forces.

As reported by Ukrinform, in Donetsk region, since the beginning of 2024, the SBU exposed and detained 57 enemy informers who conducted their activities in different regions of Ukraine.