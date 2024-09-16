Blinken To Make 10Th Trip To Middle East For Elusive Gaza Cease-Fire

(MENAFN- Live Mint) (Bloomberg) -- Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to embark on his 10th trip to the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas war began almost a year ago, as the Biden administration continues efforts to revive the stalled cease-fire talks as the US approach.



The top US will fly to Cairo to discuss the negotiations for a cease-fire in Gaza and broader regional security issues, as well as for talks with Egyptian officials, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said Monday.

The statement only mentions one stop in Egypt, and it does not appear that Blinken will travel to Israel on this visit.



The announcement came on the same day as Israeli officials stressed to Amos Hochstein, an adviser to President Joe Biden, that their government was increasingly looking at military means for returning residents in northern Israel displaced by clashes with Hezbollah militants in Lebanon. That would amount to an expansion of the conflict, which the Biden team has tried desperately to avoid.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told Hochstein that“the only way left to return the residents of the north to their homes is via military action.” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu separately told him“that Israel appreciates and respects the support of the United States, but in the end will do what is necessary to maintain its security,” according to a read out from the prime minister's office.

The latest bout of regional diplomacy since the assault last Oct. 7 by Hamas, in which 1,200 Israelis were killed and about 250 others taken captive, unfolded as the US and partners struggle to close the remaining gaps in talks for a cease-fire, including details about the release of hostages and the deployment of Israeli troops. More than 41,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run health ministry.



The US is currently still working with mediators on a new proposal, Miller said Monday. On Sept. 5, Blinken said the US, Qatar and Egypt would share their thoughts“in the coming days” on how to“resolve the remaining outstanding questions” in the negotiations.

While American officials, including Blinken, have said a deal is roughly 90% completed, the long-running negotiations to end the war appear to have stalled after the killing earlier this month of six hostages held by Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the US and the European Union.

Netanyahu has refused to withdraw Israeli troops from the Philadelphi corridor along the Egypt-Gaza border, a key disagreement. The Israeli leader argues that his forces must police smuggling routes that could help Hamas, and that Israel can't reward the militant group with concessions after hostages were killed.

