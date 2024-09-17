RG Kar Scam: ED Raids Trinamool MLA’S Residence, Other Locations

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 17 (IANS) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting raid and search operations at multiple locations in Kolkata and Hoogly district, including the residence and farmhouse of four-time Trinamool MLA Dr Sudipto Roy in connection with irregularities case in state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital.

Dr Roy is a Trinamool legislator from the Serampore Assembly constituency in the Hooghly district of West Bengal and is also a medical professional.

Besides being a four-time party legislator, Roy occupies other important positions like the chairman of the patients' welfare committee of R.G. Kar and is a member of the West Bengal Medical Recruitment Board. He is also the former president of the West Bengal Medical Council.

Sources said that simultaneous raid and search operations are being conducted at six locations. One of the six places is the residence of Roy in North Kolkata besides a farmhouse registered in his name at Daspur.

A third team of ED officials reached the residence of a businessman at Ballygunge Circular Road in South Kolkata. Sources said that the businessman had connections with Sandip Ghosh, the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital regarding the supply of medical equipment to the said hospital.

Recently, the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, made a serious allegation against Roy, that he shifted medical equipment allotted for R.G. Kar to his own nursing home which is adjacent to his residence in north Kolkata.

Roy, however, refuted the allegations saying that "one who is making such an allegation should first bring proof in support of his claims".

A crucial hearing at the Supreme Court on the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of R.G. Kar is scheduled on Tuesday. The hearing is happening amid the meeting between Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the protesting junior doctors at the CM's residence in South Kolkata.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister announced that she would be removing the Kolkata Police Commissioner, deputy commissioner (North division), the director of health services and the director of medical education as per the demand of the protesting junior doctors.

However, the West Bengal Junior Doctors' Forum (WBJDF), have claimed that they will withdraw their cease-work agitation only after the Chief Minister's announcements are implemented.