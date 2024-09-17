Russians Launch Massive Airstrike On Sumy

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 17, Russians launched a massive air strike on Sumy.

This is according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.

"Tonight, the enemy, using Shahed-type UAVs, carried out a massive air strike on the city of Sumy," the post reads.

The aftermath of the attack are being estimated, all the services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack, the Sumy RMA adds.

Air defense was activated in the region. As the mass reported, several explosions rang out in Sumy.