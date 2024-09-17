Russians Launch Massive Airstrike On Sumy
Date
9/17/2024 12:17:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On September 17, Russians launched a massive air strike on Sumy.
This is according to the Sumy Regional Military Administration , Ukrinform reports.
"Tonight, the enemy, using Shahed-type UAVs, carried out a massive air strike on the city of Sumy," the post reads.
The aftermath of the attack are being estimated, all the services are working to eliminate the consequences of the attack, the Sumy RMA adds.
Read also: Enemy struck again
at Konotop
Air defense was activated in the region. As the mass media reported, several explosions rang out in Sumy.
MENAFN17092024000193011044ID1108680972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.