PM Modi Is The 'Sarathi Of Amrit Kaal' Of India In True Sense: CM Yogi

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, Sep 17 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Yogi Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 74th birthday, calling him the 'Charioteer of Amrit Kaal' in India in essence.

CM Yogi took to the visual social Instagram to wish PM Modi: "Heartiest congratulations to the world's most popular politician, the visionary of 'Ek Bharat-Shrestha Bharat', the guide of all of us, the successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, who is constantly working to make the lives of 140 crore countrymen happy, on his birthday.”

Describing the PM as an“inspiration,” he went on to express:“Every moment of your life, imbued with the sacred spirit of Nation First, dedicated to the pledge of Antyodaya and the achievement of the goal of 'Developed India-Atmanirbhar Bharat', is an inspiration for us. The deprived have got priority under your guardianship. The country is moving towards becoming the growth engine of the world today.”

Pointing towards the vibrant democracy that India is under PM Narendra Modi, CM Yogi added:“Our democracy is getting stronger day by day. You are the 'Sarathi of Amrit Kaal' of India in the true sense."

He further wrote: "On behalf of 25 crore people of the state, I pray to Lord Shri Ram that you get good health and long life and we all always get your guidance."

In another social media message, CM Yogi summed up the Prime Minister's most notable contributions: "Infinite congratulations and best wishes to the country's successful Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on his birthday for converting the first 100 days roadmap of NDA Government 3.0 into reality with the mantra of 'speed, scale and reflection', providing health coverage to all senior citizens above 70 years of age, distributing PM Kisan Samman Nidhi of ₹20,000 crore to 9.3 crore farmers, empowering women by providing certificates to 11 lakh new Lakhpati Didis, creating employment for crores of youth by deciding to build 12 new industrial cities, launching more than 15 new Made in India semi high speed 'Vande Bharat Trains', setting a new benchmark for public welfare and development by approving development projects worth ₹15 lakh crore. With blessings of Lord Shri Ram, may you get a long life and good health."