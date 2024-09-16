5 Reasons To Bring An Orchid Into The Home This National Indoor Plant Week, September 15-21

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CARPINTERIA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Overgaag family of Westerlay Orchids has a farming story that started generations ago - now they are sustainably producing over 4 million orchids annually. The popularity of orchids is a reflection of their beauty and connection to those who own them. National Indoor Week celebrates the vital role of live in indoor environments. They are more than just decorations; they purify the air, reduce noise levels, produce oxygen, absorb carbon dioxide, and help us stay connected to nature. The orchid is perhaps the ultimate indoor plant - its elegance, long life, and cascading blooms set it apart.“For many reasons, orchids are a treasured part of people's lives; they hold a special place in any home. We like to say that every orchid has a story, given from daughter to mother, to celebrate a special anniversary or to bring light to a sad day; orchids are living reminders of bonds between people, and they have proven to be good for wellness too,” says Westerlay president Toine Overgaag.5 Reasons to Gift an Orchid to Yourself or a Loved One this National Indoor Plant Week:1. Durability. Orchids can live up to 2-3 years if cared for properly. Along with their blooms lasting several weeks to months. Westerlay's simple mission is to grow the most stunning and highest quality orchids, adopt a "flask to finish" approach, and meticulously select premier orchid varieties worldwide. Beauty, elegance, and individuality. The gentle cascading blooms of the Phalaenopsis Orchid are a work of art.2. Elevated style for less. A simple orchid on a side table is classic and makes a statement cost-effectively.3. Create a healthier environment. They assist in removing xylene (a harmful compound found in paints and glues) and eliminating pollutants, like toluene and formaldehyde, from the surrounding air. They also have additional proven wellness benefits.4. Westerlay is setting sustainability standards. It employs cutting-edge greenhouse technology and prioritizes environmental sustainability, leveraging solar energy, water recycling, and steadfast adherence to industry standards.5. Every Orchid has a story. Finding a way to show loved ones an everyday reminder of love and connection is perhaps the best gift of all. Westerlay Orchids knows the power of a gifted orchid is the power of human connection and the strengthening of relationships.Visit Westerlay in Carpinteria to experience the orchids' beauty and see Westerlay's sustainability practices at work. Subscribe to Westerlay's newsletter and check out the beautiful Westerlay offerings online.###About Westerlay Orchids:Based in beautiful Carpinteria, California, Westerlay Orchids proudly serves as Southern California's largest commercial orchid grower. The company annually distributes over 4 million orchids directly to customers and local and national supermarket chains, as well as florists and designers. Westerlay Orchids is a pioneer in environmental and sustainability practices and regularly contributes to local schools, nonprofit organizations, and many other community causes. Visit to learn more about the third-generation, family-run company.

