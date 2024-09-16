VERTICAL Wins Best International Feature Film At Silicon Beach Film Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The action-adventure feature VERTICAL was awarded the Best International Feature Film at the 10th edition of the Silicon Beach Film Festival in Hollywood. Directed by Iranian-born, LA-based filmmaker Maryam Pirband, the film has captivated audiences with its blend of high-stakes adventure, psychological trauma, and elements of horror.

*VERTICAL*, written by Spanish screenwriter Ruben Arnaiz, takes place in the mystical Vertical Zone, where the protagonist, Rita-played by Carolina Segura-must confront her destiny. Every century, a member of the Yayauqui family must perform a human sacrifice at an ancient altar to prevent an apocalyptic event. Although Rita is skeptical of this prophecy, she soon finds herself in the Vertical Zone, alongside Santo and Charlie, portrayed by Argentine twins Andrew and Steven Dasz, and Eric, played by Alberto Lopez. The team faces life-threatening challenges in this harrowing journey filled with both physical and existential peril.

Pirband, who made history as the first professional female stunt performer and action director from Iran, brings her unique perspective and skill to the project, expertly weaving intense action sequences with deeper philosophical themes. As a trailblazer in her field, she has directed projects across Hollywood, Mexico, and beyond. Pirband was specially invited to direct *VERTICAL* due to her exceptional ability to handle complex action scenes while exploring the psychological depth of the characters.

Filmed in León, Guanajuato, Mexico,“VERTICAL” showcases a predominantly Mexican cast and crew, while also featuring notable Hollywood talent, including Oscar-nominated visual effects artist Habib Zargatpour. The soundtrack, composed by Marco Werba, was released by the Plaza Mayor Company.

Upon receiving the award, Pirband expressed her pride and the significance of the recognition:

"Winning the Best International Feature Film award for“VERTICAL” is an incredible honor, especially as an Iranian-American female director working in a male-dominated field like action cinema.“VERTICAL” is a deeply symbolic story, told through a powerful female protagonist who faces the ultimate sacrifice to save the world. This film explores the philosophical layers of what it means to give up something, or even part of yourself, for the greater good. It was important for me to direct this Mexican-Spanish film because it's a reflection of society today-a slice of the world grappling with its own moral and existential dilemmas. Through this protagonist, I wanted to illustrate the strength of women and their ability to guide us through the right path, no matter how difficult or sacrificial the journey may be."

Pirband's“VERTICAL” has already begun making waves in the international film circuit, highlighting her as a visionary director at the intersection of action, philosophy, and female empowerment. The film's success at the Silicon Beach Film Festival further cements its place as a standout in contemporary action cinema.

With post-production completed in Istanbul and Europe,“VERTICAL” is a global collaboration that continues to attract attention for its storytelling, technical prowess, and cinematic ambition.



The Silicon Beach Film Festival, held annually in Los Angeles, is a prominent platform for showcasing independent films from around the world. Celebrating its 10th edition this year, the festival highlights innovative and cutting-edge films that push the boundaries of storytelling and filmmaking.

Elina Surano

Silver Cinema line

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.