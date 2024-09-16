Chhattisgarh News: 3 Ieds Recovered And Diffused By Security Personnel From Naxal-Hit Sukma Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Chhattisgarh news: Three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) were recovered by the security personnel from separate locations in Naxal-affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Monday.

During a road security operation (RSO) exercise from two different directions towards its Salatong security camp under Kistaram station, a team of 217th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit C-208 CoBRA battalion recovered two tiffin IEDs (homemade bombs or destructive devices), weighing 5 and 3 kg each.





The third tiffin IED weighing 8 to 10 kg, placed by Naxalites beneath a road close to Dabbakonta and Pentapad nullah under limits of Chintagufa police station, was recovered by the personnel of CRPF's D-50 battalion and district force during an area domination exercise.

The three IEDs were immediately defused by a Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS).

Maoists often plant bombs to target security forces during anti-Naxal operations in the Bastar division which comprises seven districts, including Sukma.

On Saturday, Naxalites allegedly killed a 25-year-old man on suspicion of being a police informer in Sukma district.

Dodi Arjun, a“shiksha doot” (temporary visiting teacher), was allegedly beaten and strangled in Gondpalli village under the Jagargunda police station limits.

The police said that Naxalites held a“jan Adalat” (kangaroo court), suspecting the victim of being a police informer, and killed him.

Arjun was working at a school in the Jagargunda area, a Maoist stronghold.

He had been instrumental in reopening schools that were shut for several years due to the Naxalite threat.

Due to intensified anti-Naxalite operations this year, Maoists have been losing ground in Bastar region.

Last week, eight Naxalites, one of them carrying a bounty of ₹1 lakh, were arrested and explosives were seized from them in Sukma district.

A joint team of the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters and CRPF apprehended the Naxalites during a search operation near Bainpalli village under the Jagargunda police station area on Friday.