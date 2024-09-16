عربي


Swiss Luxury Brand Heigs Debuts Its Winter Campaign, Captured At A UNESCO World Heritage Site

9/16/2024 3:30:48 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The campaign titled ''CODE SWISS'' serves as a metaphor for the brand's philosophy.

BERN, Switzerland, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- HEIGS is a Swiss luxury brand founded in 2021, specializing in meticulously crafted handbags and accessories.

Born in the heart of the Swiss Alps, HEIGS embodies the spirit of the alpine environment, where craftsmanship is not just a skill, but a way of life passed down through generations.

The brand carefully blends Swiss artisan design and French craftsmanship to achieve a refined, sophisticated collection, which features three timeless yet versatile made-to-order styles :
''En Suisse'',
''A Zurich'' and the newly added ''Petit Suisse''.

All Heigs bags are made to order and handmade by a single artisan in France, the flagship model even allows for exchangeable linings with the aim of giving you the option to customise.

For the fall 24 campaign Heigs ops for a reintroduction, a focus on their heritage.
Whilst the journey of Heigs starts in Switzerland the goal is to expand their product category to all their favorite cities across the world.

Heigs will release their first handmade outwear collection later this year further focusing on creating unique 'icon pieces''.

