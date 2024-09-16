Denmark To Deliver Another Batch Of F-16S To Ukraine By End Of Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Danish Defense Troels Lund Poulsen said that by the end of this year Ukraine will receive another batch of F-16 fighters from Denmark.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by DW with reference to the Danish news agency Ritzau.

“Denmark will an additional number of F-16 aircraft in the second half of 2024,” the Danish Defense Minister said.

Poulsen did not specify the number or specific terms of delivery of the aircraft due to the need for“operational security”.

It is noted that Denmark handed over the first F-16s to Ukraine in early August, while Copenhagen pledged to supply Kyiv with 19 such fighters in total.

As reported by Ukrinform, on August 4, during the celebrations on the Day of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky presented F-16 fighters in the Ukrainian sky, emphasizing the beginning of a new stage in the development of the Air Force.

Photo: Ekathimerini