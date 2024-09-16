FINTRX Launches Personalized Data Suite, Aimed At Enhancing The Way Firms Recruit Advisors

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- FINTRX , the leading wealth management data provider to the financial services industry, announces the launch of its Personalized Rep Data Suite. This new offering introduces 1.6 million additional personalized data points on independent and wirehouse advisors, providing financial recruiters with unparalleled insights to enhance their talent acquisition strategies. Key data additions included in the launch include: personal email addresses, mobile phones, age of advisor, spoken languages and hometowns.

“Recruitment in the financial services space is becoming more competitive and complex. With the launch of our Personalized Rep Data Suite, we're providing financial firms and recruiters with direct access to detailed personal information on advisors and reps. This new layer of data allows firms to build personalized, highly targeted recruitment strategies that weren't previously possible.” said Russ D'Argento, Founder and CEO of FINTRX.

Key features of the Personalized Rep Data Suite:

+ 1.6 Million+ Personal Data Points: Access to personal email addresses, mobile phones, spoken languages, home addresses, hometowns, and age, across a rapidly expanding database of independent reps and wirehouse advisors.

+ Direct Outreach: Recruiters can now engage with reps and advisors via their personal email addresses and mobile phones, offering a more direct and personalized communication approach.

+ Localized Insights: With access to hometown and home address data, recruiters can focus their efforts regionally, creating recruitment campaigns that are highly relevant and tailored to the location of each contact.

+ Age & Demographic Data: Age data allows for targeted recruitment efforts based on career stage, enabling firms to better align their offers with the needs and motivations of individual reps and advisors.

+ Firm-Agnostic Data: This suite provides data that is completely unlinked from firm affiliations, allowing recruitment professionals to connect with reps in a more personal, human way-without navigating through corporate gatekeepers.

With the FINTRX Personalized Rep Data Suite, recruitment firms can streamline their outreach by focusing on individuals rather than just job titles or firm affiliations. This powerful tool enables tailored recruitment strategies that allow firms to craft personalized messaging that resonates with each rep's unique life circumstances, such as their location, passions, interests, and career stage. Additionally, firms can create localized recruitment campaigns based on a deep understanding of where reps are based, helping to target key geographical regions. By providing direct access to personal information, the suite allows recruiters to bypass corporate layers and build more meaningful relationships with reps on a personal level.

"The sheer volume of data we're adding-millions of new personalized data points-is going to reshape the way recruitment firms target top talent," D'Argento explained. "It's not just about knowing where someone works; it's about understanding who they are as individuals. This shift toward personal data helps recruiters forge meaningful, direct connections, improving the likelihood of successful placements."

About FINTRX:

FINTRX is a vertically integrated software and data platform that enables wealth professionals, financial institutions, and asset management firms to seamlessly map, access, and sell into the registered investment advisor (RIA), broker dealer, wirehouse, and global family office ecosystems. With its advanced AI technology and comprehensive data, FINTRX empowers financial professionals to make more informed decisions, build stronger relationships, and drive business growth. Thousands of users at leading firms trust FINTRX to leverage the power of intelligent data, target the correct firms for product distribution, build stronger relationships, and make better data-informed decisions. FINTRX's intuitive search engine, proactive alerts, network-expanding capabilities, and warm introduction paths help customers efficiently uncover new opportunities to grow their businesses and drive successful outcomes.

Access to FINTRX data is delivered via its award-winning cloud-based platform, fully integrated iOS mobile applications, and many CRM and API connectors, including Salesforce, Navatar, Hubspot, Snowflake, and others.

