Amir Meets Speaker Of British House Of Commons

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met at his office at the Amiri Diwan on Monday morning with Speaker of the House of Commons of the British Parliament Lindsay Hoyle, and the accompanying delegation, on the occasion of his visit to the country.

The meeting touched on the friendly relations and strategic cooperation between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, and ways to enhance and promote them, in addition to the most prominent regional and international developments.

HE Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim attended the meeting.

MENAFN16092024000067011011ID1108679148