Shamal Holding Unveils Details Of Baccarat Hotel Dubai, Bringing Ultra-Luxury Hospitality To Downtown

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Shamal Holding – a Dubai-based diversified investment firm known for investing in the extraordinary, has unveiled details of the UAE's first Baccarat Hotel, on course to redefine ultra-luxury hospitality in the city. The 145-key property promises unparalleled architecture, exquisite interiors and exceptional dining experiences alongside the highest quality amenities and services.

Baccarat Hotel Dubai

Baccarat Hotel Dubai

Positioned in the unique and sought-after Downtown Dubai where every view frames the iconic Burj Khalifa, the journey to limitless luxury starts with the architecture itself. Inspired by the legendary Baccarat crystals, the elegant towers and shimmering glass façade reflect the sparkling heritage of the Baccarat brand and the boundless ambition of Dubai. Perfectly placed to harmonise

with the Downtown skyline, the iconic Baccarat Hotel will add an impressive presence to the cityscape.

Inside the majestic mixed-use development, Baccarat Hotel will offer discerning visitors the ultimate in luxury accommodation, reflective of the brand's craftsmanship and meticulous attention to finer detail. The Grand Salon with its high ceilings and soft drapery, is bathed in a natural glow from the Baccarat crystal chandeliers and accentuated in the brand's signature red colour. As the sun goes down, the signature Baccarat bar beckons with its mirrored luminosity and swathes of velvet bordering a grand piano as its centrepiece.

The exquisitely designed and appointed Classic King, Queen and Suite rooms will have a modern luxury ambience, elegantly furnished with refined comforts and adorned with marble finishings and distinctive original artworks.

Spanning a street-level promenade and plaza, diners can look forward to world-class food and beverage outlets offering the finest dining experiences. For those looking to retreat and rejuvenate, the wellness spaces offer pure tranquility and bliss – be it by the Pool Sanctuary overlooking the Burj Khalifa or the ultra-luxurious spa washed in its own ambient light.

Occupying the floors above the hotel are the ultra-exclusive branded residences, intended to give occupants the 'Everyday Baccarat' experience through the same inspirational design as the hotel. Offering two-to-four-bedroom furnished apartments alongside four penthouses, including a five-bedroom palatial residence complete with a private gym, pool and wine cellar, each dwelling has impressive Burj Khalifa views. Residents will have access to all of the hotel's amenities.

Commenting on this landmark début, Abdulla Binhabtoor, Chief Executive Officer, Shamal Holding said,

"We are immensely proud to bring the first Baccarat Hotel to the UAE, offering discerning guests an opportunity to experience a brand that has set the global standard in luxury for over 250 years. Rooted in artistry and unparalleled craftsmanship, the property draws inspiration from Baccarat's iconic crystal heritage, while the breathtaking setting in Downtown Dubai will complement its regal elegance. This development represents our commitment to offering extraordinary, bespoke experiences, and is perfectly timed to coincide with the global increase in demand for ultra-luxury tourism."

Baccarat Hotel is being developed in close collaboration with H&H Development, a Dubai-based real estate investor, developer and asset manager as well as SH Hotels & Resorts, the company behind the Baccarat Hotels & Resorts brand, who will operate the property. The project's breathtaking architectural design is by the world-renowned Studio Libeskind, with interiors thoughtfully created by interior design studio, 1508 London.

"This remarkable and industry-defining project will set a new standard of ultra-luxury hospitality in the city. We have collaborated with our esteemed partners at Shamal Holding to bring this iconic new masterpiece to the Downtown Dubai skyline and we very much look forward to seeing it come to life," said Miltos Bossinis,

Chief Executive Officer, H&H Development .

Raul Leal, CEO, SH Hotels and Resorts, added,

"Baccarat Hotel Dubai marks a new chapter in the brand's legacy, bringing its unparalleled craftsmanship and artistry to a remarkable city. The meticulously crafted spaces embody the Baccarat spirit, where comfort meets sophistication, offering guests and residents access to unforgettable opulence, with every detail designed to reimagine the art of living."

For more information, visit Baccarat Hotel & Residences on Instagram .

About Shamal Holding

Born in Dubai, Shamal Holding is a diversified investment firm that cultivates the extraordinary, through a unique portfolio of investments, experiences and assets. The investments we make are strategically chosen and thoughtfully nurtured, mirroring Dubai's ambition, spirit and energy.

Our real estate portfolio spans master communities, districts, residences, retail hubs and commercial spaces, we help realise potential, delivering unique developments such as Dubai Harbour and Nad Al Sheba Gardens. We invest in a range of properties, franchises and operations across the hospitality sector from luxury, premium and affordable experiences, with extraordinary domestic and international brands as diverse as Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, Hart Shoreditch Hotel London, Baccarat Hotel & Residences Dubai, SUSHISAMBA and Five Guys. As the owning company of some of Dubai's most unique and iconic leisure and entertainment destinations, we curate extraordinary experiences every day. We also partner with best-in-class asset managers to manage a globally diversified investment portfolio.

For more information visit

About Baccarat Hotels &

Resorts

Baccarat Hotels & Resorts launched in 2015 in New York, the first hotel and global flagship for the more than quarter century old Baccarat crystal brand. Directly across the street from the Museum of Modern Art and steps away from Fifth Avenue's legendary shopping, the 114 exquisitely appointed guest rooms & suites designed to delight the senses with lavish finishes and artisanal attention to detail. The Baccarat name has long been synonymous with royalty: kings and queens, sultans, moguls and modern-day stars. Its glittering objets d'art are defined by their elegance and authenticity, used throughout the most sumptuous repasts and celebrations of life. Baccarat is translating its essence into contemporary culture, while still paying homage to its history. Baccarat Hotel New York has earned the prestigious Forbes Five Star and AAA (American Automobile Association) Five Diamond Awards. The brand currently has projects under development in Brickell (Miami), Florence, Dubai, Riyadh (DGDA), Rome and Maldives. For more information, visit

baccarathotels

About H&H Development

H&H Development, founded in 2007, has since evolved into a prominent developer, asset manager, and investor in Dubai's real estate market with a rapidly expanding portfolio. The company specialises in offering customised, comprehensive turnkey developments, with a vision to transform modern living through projects that adhere to the highest standards of quality, backed by cutting-edge design.

The development of the Four Seasons Hotel, Dubai DIFC, and the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach, two premium landmarks in the city's hospitality sector, exemplifies H&H's approach to crafting opulent experiences. The company's further projects, including Alia Developments DIFC and Eden House, also exhibit H&H's commitment to excellence in development.

Visit

to know more.

About SH Hotels & Resorts

SH Hotels & Resorts, an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a sustainable hotel brand management company that operates 1 Hotels, a nature-inspired lifestyle brand that launched in 2015 with properties in South Beach and Manhattan and now includes Brooklyn Bridge, West Hollywood, Sanya (China), Toronto, San Francisco, Nashville, the recently opened Hanalei Bay flagship property and the brand's first European property in Mayfair (London) with projects in development in Cabo San Lucas, Paris, Elounda Hills (Crete), Austin, Copenhagen, Riyadh, Melbourne, Seattle and San Miguel de Allende; Baccarat Hotels & Resorts, a luxury brand that made its debut in March 2015 with the opening of its flagship property in New York, with projects under development in Rome, Florence, Dubai, Riyadh, Brickell (Miami), and Maldives; and Treehouse Hotels, which premiered in London in 2019 and with projects under development in Manchester, Silicon Valley, Brickell (Miami), Adelaide and Riyadh. Leveraging its marketing, design, operational and technological expertise, SH Hotels & Resorts is the force behind some of the most groundbreaking and dynamic hotel brands in the world. For more information, visit

