UP Will Become A Network Of Solar Cities, Says State Cabinet Minister AK Sharma

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Sep 16 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh of & Urban Development, A.K. Sharma, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "visionary leader", highlighting his efforts to promote energy.

A former IAS officer, Sharma extended congratulations to PM Modi for his initiatives aimed at addressing global warming and guiding India in line with its cultural values.

He acknowledged PM Modi's focus on lifestyle changes and the of renewable energy sources such as solar and biomass.

Sharma also mentioned that work is underway in Ayodhya to develop a Solar City, which is expected to meet 10 per cent of the city's electricity demand.

A 40-megawatt solar plant has already been established.

Sharma stated that efforts are also being made to transform other cities in Uttar Pradesh into Solar Cities.

In a post on X, Sharma shared that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Re-Invest 2024 exhibition held in Gujarat capital Gandhinagar.

Sharma provided updates on the development of renewable energy projects in Uttar Pradesh, including the Solar City initiative in Ayodhya, the PM Surya Ghar scheme in Varanasi, and the socio-economic and environmental benefits of these efforts.

He was speaking to IANS after participating in the inaugural session of the event on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Re-Invest 2024 event in Gandhinagar on Monday, which saw participation from various state chief ministers and energy ministers.

During the event, PM Modi remarked that the people of the country had given a third term to the government after 60 years, reflecting significant hopes and expectations.

He expressed confidence that the government's third term would uplift the aspirations of 140 crore Indians, particularly the youth, women, and marginalised communities, ensuring their dignified living standards.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) is hosting the three-day event, which is expected to draw more than 10,000 delegates, including influential figures from the government, industry, and the financial sectors.