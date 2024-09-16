New England Biolabs Awarded Additional LEED® Building Certification For Expansion To Its Laboratory Facility

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEB's recently developed 100,000 square foot expansion to its production facility recognized by the U.S. Green Building Council

IPSWICH, Mass., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New England Biolabs (NEB®) today announced that it has been awarded LEED® certification for its new 100,000 square foot expansion of the main laboratory facility at the company's headquarters in Ipswich, MA, USA.

LEED, or Leadership in and Environmental Design, which was developed by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), is the most widely used green building rating system in the world and is an international symbol of excellence.

"This is an exciting time for NEB, as we continue on a strong growth trajectory to meet the increasing needs of our customers across various life science sectors," said Salvatore Russello, CEO of New England Biolabs. "The expansion of our facilities was designed not only to scale with this demand, but also to uphold our commitment to environmental sustainability in every aspect of our operations - whether developing new products, conducting basic research, or delivering and shipping to our customers."

"Achieving this additional LEED certification underscores NEB's dedication to sustainability, one of our core founding principles," explained Russello. "We are honored by the recognition from the USGBC and remain committed to advancing our efforts in creating a better, more sustainable world."

The new 100,000 square foot LEED-certified building, set within NEB's rural campus, features a state-of-the-art biotech production facility, complete with advanced development and quality control labs. The expanded facility also includes a range of social amenities, breakout and diverse collaboration spaces, a campus-wide conference center, shipping and logistics areas, underground parking, and multiple roof terraces. This new space incorporated sustainable building design at every touchpoint and integrates seamlessly into the natural environment.

NEB has previously earned LEED certification for several of its facilities, including its main campus headquarters in Ipswich, as well as additional production facilities in Rowley and Beverly, MA.

About the U.S. Green Building Council:

Since 1994, the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) has been at the forefront of defining what it means to design, construct and operate green buildings and communities. Through the development of LEED, the world's most widely used green building rating system, USGBC is committed to a sustainable, prosperous future through LEED, the leading program for green buildings and communities worldwide.



About New England Biolabs:

For 50 years, New England Biolabs (NEB) has pioneered the discovery and production of innovative products tailored for molecular biology research.

Our commitment to scientific discovery is evident in all that we do, including our ever-expanding product portfolio, investment in our basic and applied research program, and support of customers' research in academia and industry, including cutting-edge technologies for use in molecular diagnostics and nucleic-acid vaccines development. Guided by our founding principles, NEB proactively invests in efforts to improve the well-being of our employees, surrounding communities, as well as the future of our planet. NEB remains a privately held company with global reach, supported by our headquarters in Ipswich, MA, USA, subsidiary offices in 10 countries, and over 60 distribution partners around the world. For more information about New England Biolabs, visit

.

NEB® and NEW ENGLAND BIOLABS® are registered trademarks of New England Biolabs, Inc.

LEED® is a registered trademark of the U.S. Green Building Council

SOURCE New England Biolabs, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED