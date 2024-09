Santosh Kashyap Appointed As New Head Coach Of Indian Women's Football Team

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) The All India Federation (AIFF) has appointed Santosh Kashyap as the new head coach of the Indian senior women's team. Kashyap will have Priya PV as his assistant coach and Raghuvir Pravin Khanolkar as the goalkeeper coach.

“Coaching the National Team is always an honour. I am grateful to the AIFF President, Kalyan Chaubey, the technical committee, the technical department, and other senior members of the federation for providing me the opportunity to coach the Senior National Women's Team,” said Kashyap to the AIFF team

A former India international, Kashyap has almost a decade of coaching experience in the I-League, managing clubs like Mohun Bagan AC, Aizawl FC, Mumbai FC, Salgaocar FC, Royal Wahingdoh FC, Rangdajied United FC, ONGC and Air India. The 58-year-old has also been the assistant coach of NorthEast United FC, and most recently of Odisha FC, in the Indian Super League.

“Currently, I am working as the Head of Youth Development and Technical Director of Odisha FC. I have full faith in the current set of players in the Senior Women's National Team. They are all bright players. But what we require to improve is technically. I am confident that I can give the needed input to the team members during the National camp," he added.

“I am aware that our result in the previous SAFF Championship didn't meet the expectations. But this time, with the right tactics, approach, and decision-making ability, we can regain the title. Football has become an extremely competitive sport, especially at the international level. So, we shouldn't take any team lightly. SAFF is only the first step. Thereafter, I have a bigger plan in mind. I am sure, this team is capable of delivering the goods,” said the newly-appointed senior women's head coach.

A 29-member Blue Tigresses squad will camp in Goa from September 20 in preparation for the SAFF Women's Championship to be held in Kathmandu, Nepal, from October 17 to 30.

List of 29 players for the Indian senior women's team camp in Goa:

Goalkeepers: Elangbam Panthoi Chanu, Moirangthem Monalisha Devi, Payal Ramesh Basude.

Defenders: Aruna Bag, Dalima Chhibber, Jabamani Tudu, Juli Kishan, Loitongbam Ashalata Devi, Mousumi Murmu, Ngangbam Sweety Devi, Sanju, Sorokhaibam Ranjana Chanu, Wangkhem Linthoingambi Devi, Yumlembam Pakpi Devi.

Midfielders: Anjana Thapa, Anju Tamang, Dangmei Grace, Hemam Shilky Devi, Karishma Purushottam Shirvoikar, Karthika Angamuthu, Manisha, Naorem Priyangka Devi, Nongmaithem Ratanbala Devi, Sangita Basfore, Soumya Guguloth.

Forwards: Jyoti, Ngangom Bala Devi, Rimpa Haldar, Sandhiya Ranganathan.

Head coach: Santosh Kashyap