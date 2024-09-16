Mexico Construction Industry Report 2024: Output To Slow To 0.3% This Year Before A Projected Decline Of 6.8% In 2025 - Forecasts To 2028

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2028 (Q2 2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following bourgeoning growth of 15.6% in real terms in 2023, Mexico's construction is expected to slow in 2024, registering marginal growth at 0.3%, thereafter, declining by 6.8% in 2025, owing to high base effects and high inflation, a fall in construction confidence, a nationwide drought that is spiking energy prices, and halting production of manufacturing businesses domestically.

According to the Monthly Business Opinion Survey - conducted by the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI) - the average construction confidence index declined by 2.6% YoY (year on year) in the first five months of 2024; a symptom driven by US bans on Mexico's new Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) export terminal in January of 2024. Resultantly, oil and gas production has dramatically dropped. To-date, 9 LNG projects have been cancelled, including the Vista Pacifico Liquified Natural Gas Plant project valued at MXN34.8 billion ($2 billion). According to the INEGI, the volume index of production for oil and gas extraction fell by 3.8% YoY in the first four months of 2024, preceding annual growth of 3% in 2023.

Furthermore, Mexico's construction industry is expected to register an annual average growth of 2.3% between 2026 and 2028, supported by public-private sector investment in energy, infrastructure, and industrial construction projects. In February of 2024, Woodside - Australian oil company - reported that its oil project, located near the south of Mexico maritime border, received government approval. With an expected investment of MXN125.1 billion ($7.2 billion), the project includes the construction of a floating oil production plant by 2028.

In May of 2024, BMW commenced the construction of a battery assembly plant spanning 80,000m2 in San Luis Potosi, holding an investment of MXN13.9 billion ($800 million), and is estimated to complete by 2027. Similarly, in May, Gerdau - Brazilian steel developer - announced plans to develop a steel plant in central Mexico with an estimated investment of MXN10.4 billion ($600 million); construction is expected to commence in 2025.

Scope



Historical (2019-2023) and forecast (2024-2028) valuations of the construction industry in Mexico, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the analyst's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the analyst's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures. Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900