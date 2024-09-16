Former DOJ Special Counsel And U.S. Attorney Robert Hur And Associate White House Counsel Leah Grossi Return To King & Spalding

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Hur, Grossi to Advise Clients Facing Investigations and Enforcement Actions with Significant Enterprise and Reputational Risks



Hur Returns to King & Spalding After Serving as Special Counsel, U.S. Attorney for Maryland and Principal Associate Deputy U.S. Attorney General

Grossi Recently Served as Senior Counsel in DOJ's Office of Legislative Affairs, as well as Associate Counsel in White House Counsel's Office and Assistant U.S. Attorney in Maryland

Spalding announced today that Robert Hur has returned to the firm after serving in multiple senior leadership roles at the U.S. Department of Justice, including as Special Counsel at the request of Attorney General Merrick Garland, and as both U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland and Principal Associate Deputy U.S. Attorney General. Also returning to the firm is Leah Grossi, who served as Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland during Hur's tenure as U.S. Attorney. Grossi also served as Associate Counsel in the White House Counsel's Office during the Biden administration and, most recently, as Senior Counsel in the DOJ's Office of Legislative Affairs.

Hur and Grossi rejoin King & Spalding as partners in the firm's Special Matters and Government Investigations practice group and are based in Washington, D.C.

"Rob's public service experience, strategic thinking and unwavering integrity are what clients demand when faced with serious and ultrasensitive challenges that pose reputational and existential risks to their businesses," said Robert D. Hays, chair of King & Spalding. "We have long been a go-to firm for senior government officials and other lawyers from both sides of the aisle returning to private practice after their service, including many coming from the highest echelons of the Justice Department. We are thrilled to welcome Rob and Leah back – they both epitomize professional excellence and, just as important, are known for their judgment and sense of collaboration."

At King & Spalding, Hur and Grossi will focus on government and internal investigations, civil and criminal litigation, Congressional inquiries, board-level counseling and crisis management. Working alongside the firm's deep Special Matters and Government Investigations team, they will provide multifaceted counseling and representation to businesses and organizations facing investigations and enforcement actions while managing the resulting risks to their enterprises, leadership, shareholder value and reputations. They will serve clients across the financial services, life sciences, technology, energy and national security sectors, among others.

"Quite simply, King & Spalding is the place to be – the collective level of expertise and depth of talent here is unmatched in private practice," said Hur. "Leah and I are excited to work alongside our K&S colleagues to counsel clients on their most challenging issues. We know we're returning to a firm with a great platform, momentum and the entrepreneurial spirit to grow even more."

"Our top-ranked Special Matters and Government Investigations practice is one of the deepest and most talented in the country, and becomes even more formidable with the return of two world-class partners in Rob and Leah," said Mark Jensen, co-leader of the group and managing partner of the firm's Washington, D.C. office. "They both already have amassed impressive careers with substantial accomplishments in both public service and private practice, with a long and bright runway ahead of them. Regardless of the complexity and size of the crisis, both Rob and Leah are 'board safe' advisors and counselors – we are thrilled to welcome them back."

Hur was a partner at King & Spalding from 2014 to 2017, when he joined the DOJ as Principal Associate Deputy Attorney General.

He then served as U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland from 2018 to 2021. He was a partner at Gibson Dunn and co-chair of its Crisis Management practice group from 2021 to 2023 before being appointed Special Counsel by Attorney General Merrick Garland to investigate the unauthorized retention and disclosure of classified documents discovered at the Penn Biden Center in Washington and the private residence of President Biden in Delaware.

Hur served as a law clerk for the late William H. Rehnquist, Chief Justice of the United States, and for Judge Alex Kozinski of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit. He earned his J.D. from Stanford Law School, serving as Executive Editor of the Stanford Law Review, and graduated from Harvard College with an A.B., magna cum laude with highest honors.

Grossi was an accomplished partner at King & Spalding before joining Hur in 2018 at the United States Attorney's Office for the District of Maryland as an Assistant U.S. Attorney. During her tenure as a federal prosecutor, Grossi accepted a detail position as Associate Counsel for the White House Counsel's Office, where she worked with current King & Spalding partner and former White House Senior Counsel and Special Assistant to President Biden Alicia O'Brien.

Most recently, Grossi served as Senior Counsel in the DOJ's Office of Legislative Affairs, where she was responsible for preparing DOJ witnesses for Congressional hearings and briefings, and drafting and commenting on legislative text. Her duties also included responding to Congressional oversight requests for documents and witnesses, and briefing senior leadership on legislative initiatives and Congressional inquiries. She received her J.D. from Georgetown University Law Center and her B.A. from The Johns Hopkins University.

King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with 1,300 lawyers in 24 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and consistently earns recognition for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at .

