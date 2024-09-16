Avenida Brazil Brazilian Steakhouse By Sal E Brasa Celebrates San Antonio Grand Opening And Tour Of Their Private Dining Spaces

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Houston's Favorite Brazilian Steakhouse Expands to North-Central San Antonio



SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenida Brazil Brazilian Steakhouse by Sal e Brasa, a celebrated family-owned Brazilian steakhouse group from the Houston area, is excited to announce the grand opening of its first San Antonio location at 17660 Henderson Pass. This marks the fourth restaurant in Texas for the popular chain, specializing in authentic Southern Brazilian churrasco dining.

The modern decor dining area of Avenida Brazil by Sal e Brasa in San Antonio

Continue Reading

"Bringing the true flavors and authentic churrasco experience to our guests has always been what we're all about," says Executive Chef Vanderlei Bernardi, who draws inspiration from his Brazilian roots for the menu. "Whether you're planning a future event in our private areas or just looking for a great meal, we'd love to have you join us."

Avenida Brazil prides itself on its dedication to the gaucho tradition, where expert chefs grill prime cuts of meat over an open flame and serve them tableside. The steakhouse offers a wide variety of meats, including succulent picanha (sirloin cap), lamb chops, and grilled shrimp, accompanied by a gourmet salad bar and traditional Brazilian sides. In addition to dining in, guests can also enjoy the convenience of online ordering for pickup or delivery, making it easy to enjoy a taste of Brazil at home. Reservations are highly recommended, especially for larger parties, to ensure the best experience.

Avenida Brazil has dedicated spaces to host private dining events and holiday parties. To introduce their event space, they will host a special Holiday Events Showcase Open House on Friday, September 20th, from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM.

Local businesses, organizations, and those planning an event can tour the space and enjoy Avenida Brazil's renowned Brazilian cuisine. Guests will be treated to complimentary holiday cocktails, delicious bites from their menu, and a tour of the private event spaces, perfect for hosting events from weddings and graduations to corporate functions.

The San Antonio location is equipped to accommodate group sizes of 2 to 200, making it a prime venue for holiday parties and private gatherings. Please send your contact info by Wednesday, September 18 to

[email protected] to request your invite.

For more information about the menu and private events, visit:

For media inquiries, please contact:

Katie Aguirre

Events Manager

Avenida Brazil Steakhouse



[email protected]

(281) 900-1848

SOURCE Avenida Brazil Steakhouse

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED