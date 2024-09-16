NH Company Expands Saffron Trade From Georgia To Global Markets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NH Company, Georgia's first saffron specialist, strengthens its global presence by delivering certified premium saffron to international markets.

TBILISI, GEORGIA, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NH , Georgia's first specialist in saffron supply, is expanding its operations to deliver high-quality saffron to both domestic and international markets. Established in 2022, NH has focused on building relationships with saffron producers in Afghanistan, Kashmir, Morocco, India, Turkey, and Greece, ensuring a reliable of this prized spice.As the first company in Georgia dedicated exclusively to saffron, NH has established itself as a key player in the industry. The company is backed by Gorgio International Holding , which provides the resources needed to support NH's growth on the global stage.NH sources saffron known for its high purity, produced without chemicals or artificial coloring agents. The company holds certifications such as ISO 22000, SCK, IAF, and IAS, ensuring that all products meet rigorous international standards. NH employs modern packaging techniques that preserve the saffron's natural characteristics, including its deep red color and strong aroma, allowing for long-lasting freshness.With a supply capacity of up to 750 kilograms, NH is capable of serving both small-scale retailers and large-scale distributors. The company is committed to maintaining high standards and ethical sourcing practices by working closely with independent farmers in regions known for producing high-quality saffron.NH continues to expand its global network by building partnerships with international distributors, producers, and traders. The company aims to solidify its presence in established markets and explore new opportunities for growth.For more information, visit NH's website at nh.

