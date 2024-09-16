ISL 2024-25: FC Goa Aim To Start Strong Against Jamshedpur FC

(MENAFN- IANS) Fatorda (Goa), Sep 16 (IANS) FC Goa will lock horns with Jamshedpur FC in their first Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 clash with the Gaurs aiming to extend their dominance over the Red Miners on Tuesday,

FC Goa ended the previous season in third position and missed out on a top-place finish by just three points. Under Manolo Marquez, the Gaurs will be determined to start their season with a win, like they have done on five occasions in the past.

Jamshedpur FC, under Khalid Jamil, would want to defeat FC Goa, a team against which they haven't won in their previous four outings. The Red Miners are currently on a two-game losing streak, and another defeat would extend this poor run, reminiscent of their four-game losing streak last season.

"I will be taking things one game at a time. It's not a good thing to think too far ahead. Most of the opponents have a very different style. We need to approach the game correctly. We will be starting from zero and have to do the correct things to win the match, for sure," Marquez said in the pre-match press conference.

Khalid Jamil has the reputation of taking NorthEast United to the ISL playoffs in the past and would want to replicate the same at Jamshedpur FC. With a squad blended with experience and youth, Jamil has the best opportunity to prove what a homegrown coach can do.

He stated,“We need a good start. Without a good start, it will be difficult. Enough preparation is there. We need to now perform with confidence and players must take their own responsibility because it won't be easy. We must maintain that and think positively.”