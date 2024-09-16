Gotenna Awarded $15M AFWERX STRATFI SBIR Contract For Air Force Cots Connectivity

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AFWERX selects goTenna for a Small Business Innovation Research contract to develop CoTS capabilities to enable communications connectivity solutions for the U.S Air Force.

goTenna , the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, was awarded $15M through the Air Force's Strategic Funding Increase (STRATFI) Program to provide enhanced Commercial Off-The-Shelf (CoTS) mesh capabilities. This award allows goTenna to develop and enhance the company's already robust ecosystem of integrated, industry-leading CoTS communication equipment that enables connectivity in peacetime and wartime environments. goTenna's solutions will directly contribute to the Department of the Air Force's (DAF) Strategic Need for Resilient Information Sharing through hardware and software over mobile ad-hoc mesh networks. goTenna's technology will increase coordination across all Joint Force assets and partner forces through assured communications and shared situational awareness.

STRATFI is a joint initiative by AFWERX and SpaceWERX designed to assist Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) projects in bridging the challenging gap between development and full production. By providing a multi-year infusion of funds, this effort enables small businesses to attract necessary investors and continue their research and development efforts as they progress towards full-scale capability.

"This contract will enable goTenna to further optimize our commercial off the shelf mesh radio capabilities to better support Air Force and Department of Defense missions," said goTenna CEO Ari Schuler. "The AFWERX program has been a critical driver for advancing goTenna's support for the warfighter, and the STRATFI program is ideal for enabling small businesses to successfully transition new capabilities to market. We appreciate the amazing support of our end users in the special warfare community, the Hanscom Air Force base contracting activity, and the STRATFI program office in advancing critical communications capabilities for the US government."

In addition to the STRATFI contract award, goTenna announced an investment by Vanedge Capital in goTenna's ongoing Series 1 fundraise. Vanedge is an early-stage venture fund that invests in companies building foundational new technologies with transformational potential, focusing on disruptive hardtech platforms, analytics, and AI.

"goTenna's resilient mesh networking technology solves vital connectivity challenges for the most demanding customers in the world, and has already proven its worth in critical operations," said Moe Kermani, Managing Partner at Vanedge Capital. "We've been extremely impressed by Ari and the entire goTenna team, and are confident that their relentless focus on their customers' missions will lead to more growth and greater success."

About goTenna:

goTenna is advancing universal access to connectivity by building the world's most intelligent and scalable mobile mesh networks. goTenna is the world's leading mobile mesh networking company, providing off-grid connectivity solutions for smartphones and other devices, as well as augmenting traditional communications networks. This technology enables mobile, long-range connectivity without cell, wifi, or satellite connectivity. goTenna's drive to create resilient connectivity began during Hurricane Sandy in 2012, when approximately a third of cell towers and power stations in affected areas failed. goTenna's products are currently used by over 300 law enforcement, military, and public safety agencies worldwide. goTenna is backed by investors, including Union Square Ventures, Founders Fund, Lockheed Martin Ventures, Vanedge Capital, ONE9, Moore Capital, Comcast Ventures, MentorTech Ventures, Walden Venture Capital, and Anchor Capital.

About AFWERX

AFWERX, a program office at the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), connects innovators across government, industry and academia. Through innovation and collaboration with our nation's top subject-matter experts and harnessing the power of ingenuity of internal talent, by expanding technology, talent, and transition partnerships for rapid and affordable commercial and military capability.

About AFVentures

AFVentures invests in emerging technologies to scale Department of the Air Force capabilities, strengthening the US industrial base that empowers Airmen and Guardians by incentivizing private, for-profit investment in national security interests. Our success is achieved by connecting novel commercial solutions with defense problem sets, de-risking Airmen and Guardian initiatives to fill capability gaps and transition technologies. Learn more at .

About Vanedge Capital

Vanedge Capital is an early-stage venture capital fund based in Vancouver and Silicon Valley. Vanedge brings capital, deep domain expertise, operating experience with high-growth companies, and a far-reaching network to support entrepreneurs.

