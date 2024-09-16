Child Trapped Between Boulders For 9 Hours Rescued By Firefighters In New Hampshire
WINDSOR, N.H: Rescuers came to the aid of a child who became wedged between two boulders and was trapped for more than nine hours, a New Hampshire fire chief said Monday.
The child, estimated to be 11 or 12, was pried out of the boulders in Windsor at about 3:15 a.m. and taken to a hospital for evaluation, WMUR-TV reported.
Windsor is about 30 miles west of Concord, the state capital.
The boulders are near the Wediko School, a residential treatment center for boys in middle school and high school.
Hillsborough Fire Department Chief Kenny Stafford told the station firefighters got a call to respond shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. They used ropes and a lubricant to rescue the child.
Messages seeking comment were sent to the fire department, which led the multi-agency rescue effort, and the school.
