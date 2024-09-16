Prime Minister Meets Speaker Of British House Of Commons
QNA
Doha: Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs HE sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani met Monday with Speaker of the House of Commons of the British Parliament HE Lindsay Hoyle, who is visiting the country.
The meeting focused on bilateral cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them. They also discussed the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and the occupied Palestinian territories.
