HMC Brings Together Leading Cancer Professionals For Best Of ASCO 2024 Meeting

Doha, Qatar: The Best of ASCO 2024 Annual Meeting, hosted by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) in partnership with the Qatar Cancer Society (QCS), concluded successfully, marking another milestone in advancing cancer care in Qatar. This prominent two-day event, held on September 6 and 7, 2024, at the Le Royal Meridien Hotel in Doha, brought together leading cancer professionals to discuss the latest research and practices.

The conference, which focused on 'Shaping Cancer Care Together', provided a for participants to explore various topics. These comprised the management of common cancers such as breast, colon, lung, and prostate, as well as rare conditions like neurological, head and neck, urological, gynecological cancers, and sarcomas. Attendees had the opportunity to explore advancements in emerging therapeutics, including immunotherapy, molecular precision medicine, tumor biology, and new symptom management and survivorship approaches.

Reflecting on the event's success, Dr. Mohammed Ussama Al Homsi, Deputy Medical Director for Education, Research, and Quality at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research and Chairman of the Best of ASCO 2024 in Qatar, stated, "The Best of ASCO 2024 has once again proven to be an invaluable prospect for healthcare professionals to engage with the latest global research and treatment practices. This event has reinforced our commitment to advancing cancer care in Qatar."

Dr. Al-Homsi added“"This conference has successfully facilitated the exchange of cutting-edge knowledge, enhancing our collective understanding of cancer care. By addressing both prevalent and rare cancers, we are making significant strides in improving patient outcomes and advancing the field."

Dr. Anas Hamad, Director of the Pharmacy Department at the National Center for Cancer Care and Research and Chairman of the Organizing Committee for Best of ASCO 2024 in Qatar, emphasized the significance of collaboration and teamwork:“This year witnessed the highest number of attendees for our conference with more than 300 healthcare professionals, academics, students, and industry representatives participated. We had 41 lectures in the scientific program provided by regional and local experts, and 38 scientific posters presented by cancer researchers in Qatar, which covered several topics related to practice and science.

Dr. Hamad also highlighted the role of innovation in the event: "The conference underscored our commitment to integrating innovative research into clinical practice. Our focus on emerging therapies and precision medicine ensures that Qatar remains at the forefront of cancer care, offering our patients the most effective treatments available."