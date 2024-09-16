One Dead, Seven Missing Due To Floods In Czech

(MENAFN- IANS) Prague, Sep 16 (IANS) One person was dead and another seven went missing due to floods caused by extreme rainfall in the Czech Republic, said on Monday.

Police President Martin Vondrasek told Czech that one person drowned in a river near Bruntal in the country's northeastern region, and police have also registered seven missing in floods.

Rivers and streams in the country have been swollen after the heavy rain since Friday. On Sunday, authorities said more than 10,500 people had been evacuated, reports Xinhua news agency, quoting Czech Radio.

Due to severe weather conditions, around 260,000 households had no power supply on Sunday morning, and by 6:00 p.m. Sunday local time, there were still 135,000 households left without power. Disruptions were also reported from road and railway transport.

The Czech Hydrometeorological Institute said on Sunday that most of the rain from this episode had fallen, expecting rainfall to stop by Tuesday.