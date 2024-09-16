Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tape Market Report 2024 With Directory Of Adhesive Tape Manufacturers, Adhesive Suppliers, And Tape Material Suppliers

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tape Report 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report includes information for the European, North American, and Asian markets with a directory of adhesive tape manufacturers, adhesive suppliers, and tape material suppliers.

The report dives into the trends in the specialty pressure-sensitive tapes by looking at the market from a regional perspective, application perspective, and materials point of view. As a market with significant growth potential, the share lookout not only at the market today, but also at how it will develop over the next three years and the trends and developments that will drive growth.

Specialty Tapes is a thriving market already commanding 15% of the tapes sector and boasts a diverse range of specialty constructions and applications. Its unique capabilities of integrating a broad range of materials and various formats are what make specialty tapes an exciting market to watch out for with its customized solutions in a broad range of applications.

New adhesive solutions are constantly being formulated to perform in extreme environmental conditions. Specialty Tapes' largest end-user applications globally, include electronics, medical, automotive and white goods, and specialty tapes are on the rise in other applications.

Finally, the report concludes with a list of leading companies/ suppliers operating in this industry at different stages of the value chain.

Company Directory



Adhesive Tape Manufacturers

Adhesive Suppliers Tape Material Suppliers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Methodology

1.3 Definitions & Abbreviations

2. Executive Summary

3. Pressure-Sensitive Tapes - Market Structure & Segmentation

3.1 Market Structure

3.2 Value Chain

3.3 Market Segmentation

3.3.1 Product Segmentation



Packaging Tapes

Masking Tapes

Consumer Tapes Specialty Tapes

3.3.2 Regional Pressure-Sensitive Tape Markets



North America

Europe

Asia

South America Africa & Middle East

4. Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes

4.1 Market Structure and Value Chain

4.1.1 Market Structure

4.1.2 Value Chain

4.2 Global Market Segmentation - Specialty Pressure-sensitive Tapes

4.2.1 End-use Markets



Automotive

Aerospace

White Goods

Electronics

Electrical

Building/construction

Paper/printing

Medical

Hygiene

Retail/Graphics

Defense/military

Sports/entertainment Miscellaneous

4.2.3 Tape Materials



PVC

PE

PA

PET

PP

Paper

Foam

Glass Cloth

Metal Woven/Non-Woven

4.3 Global Specialty Tape Market Trends

4.4 Market Summary

