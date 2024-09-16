Meghan Markle Is A 'Dictator In High Heels' Who Likes To 'Belittle People': Report

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's struggle with her newly launched startup is not hidden from anyone. The two started American Riviera Orchard , a luxury lifestyle brand, earlier this year and are struggling to retain employees. Many insider sources have even labelled the Duchess of Sussex as a“dictator” and the one who“belittles her staff and doesn't take advice”, reported The Reporter.

| Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hit with £100k property tax for their US mansion

The Suits doesn't like taking advice from others, an insider source told the Hollywood Reporter. The recent allegation is not new, as Meghan Markle was also accused of opting for a similar behaviour during her time with the Royal family. Things have rarely changed after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's exit from the Royal family.

| Meghan Markle treats Prince Harry horrendously

“Everyone's terrified of Meghan... She belittles people, she doesn't take advice” a source close to the couple told The Hollywood Reporter.

Harry and Meghan are poor decision-makers, added the report. "They're both poor decision-makers, they change their minds frequently. Harry is a very, very charming person - no airs at all - but he's very much an enabler. And she's just terrible,” The Hollywood Reporter quoted the source as saying.

'Meghan marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders'

Describing Meghan Markle's rude behaviour with staff and other employees, an insider claimed that she has reduced grown men to tears. The Duchess of Sussex“marches around like a dictator in high heels,” the insider source told The Hollywood Reporter.

| Prince Harry and Meghan Markle forge 'closer ties' with two royal family members

“She's absolutely relentless... She marches around like a dictator in high heels, fuming and barking orders. I've watched her reduce grown men to tears," the report quoted the source as saying.

The new report highlighting the couple's troubled behaviour with employees paints a gloomy picture for the company. Last Month, the American Riviera Orchard's chief of staff left the job in just three months.

Josh Kettler left the company in August, months before he was scheduled to join Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for a tour. Back in 2018, Meghan Markle had faced an investigation for treating royal aides poorly. The investigation was initiated by Queen Elizabeth, however, the investigation outcomes were not made public. Moreover, the report was rejected and called a“calculated smear campaign”.